Edge of the Spider-Verse #3 Preview: What's in a Name?

The Night-Spider has a branding problem in this preview of Edge of the Spider-Verse #3. Shocking that the Marvel Universe can't keep track of all its Spider-people. Check out the preview below.

Edge of the Spider-Verse #3

by Dan Slott & Marvel Various & Hikaru Uesugi, cover by Josemaria Casanovas

IN THIS ISSUE! SPIDER-MAN: INDIA! AND NIGHT-SPIDER! Wait, WHO IS NIGHT-SPIDER?! Featuring art from Hikaru Uesugi, Sumeyye Kesgin, and more!

Marvel | Marvel Universe

6.63"W x 10.18"H x 0.05"D | 2 oz | 120 per carton

On sale Sep 14, 2022 | 40 Pages | 75960620399400311

| Rated T+

$4.99

Variants:

75960620399400321 – EDGE OF SPIDER-VERSE 3 ANKA DESIGN VARIANT – $4.99 US

75960620399400331 – EDGE OF SPIDER-VERSE 3 ANKA VARIANT – $4.99 US

