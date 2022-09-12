The Night-Spider has a branding problem in this preview of Edge of the Spider-Verse #3. Shocking that the Marvel Universe can't keep track of all its Spider-people. Check out the preview below.
Edge of the Spider-Verse #3
by Dan Slott & Marvel Various & Hikaru Uesugi, cover by Josemaria Casanovas
IN THIS ISSUE! SPIDER-MAN: INDIA! AND NIGHT-SPIDER! Wait, WHO IS NIGHT-SPIDER?! Featuring art from Hikaru Uesugi, Sumeyye Kesgin, and more!
Marvel | Marvel Universe
6.63"W x 10.18"H x 0.05"D | 2 oz | 120 per carton
On sale Sep 14, 2022 | 40 Pages | 75960620399400311
| Rated T+
$4.99
Variants:
75960620399400321 – EDGE OF SPIDER-VERSE 3 ANKA DESIGN VARIANT – $4.99 US
75960620399400331 – EDGE OF SPIDER-VERSE 3 ANKA VARIANT – $4.99 US
Interior preview page from 75960620399400311 EDGE OF THE SPIDER-VERSE #3 JOSEMARIA CASANOVAS COVER, by Dan Slott & Marvel Various & Hikaru Uesugi & Josemaria Casanovas, in stores Wednesday, September 14, 2022 from marvel
Interior preview page from 75960620399400311 EDGE OF THE SPIDER-VERSE #3 JOSEMARIA CASANOVAS COVER, by Dan Slott & Marvel Various & Hikaru Uesugi & Josemaria Casanovas, in stores Wednesday, September 14, 2022 from marvel
Interior preview page from 75960620399400311 EDGE OF THE SPIDER-VERSE #3 JOSEMARIA CASANOVAS COVER, by Dan Slott & Marvel Various & Hikaru Uesugi & Josemaria Casanovas, in stores Wednesday, September 14, 2022 from marvel
Interior preview page from 75960620399400311 EDGE OF THE SPIDER-VERSE #3 JOSEMARIA CASANOVAS COVER, by Dan Slott & Marvel Various & Hikaru Uesugi & Josemaria Casanovas, in stores Wednesday, September 14, 2022 from marvel
Interior preview page from 75960620399400311 EDGE OF THE SPIDER-VERSE #3 JOSEMARIA CASANOVAS COVER, by Dan Slott & Marvel Various & Hikaru Uesugi & Josemaria Casanovas, in stores Wednesday, September 14, 2022 from marvel
Interior preview page from 75960620399400311 EDGE OF THE SPIDER-VERSE #3 JOSEMARIA CASANOVAS COVER, by Dan Slott & Marvel Various & Hikaru Uesugi & Josemaria Casanovas, in stores Wednesday, September 14, 2022 from marvel
Cover image for 75960620399400311 EDGE OF THE SPIDER-VERSE #3 JOSEMARIA CASANOVAS COVER, by Dan Slott & Marvel Various & Hikaru Uesugi & Josemaria Casanovas, in stores Wednesday, September 14, 2022 from marvel
Cover image for 75960620399400321 EDGE OF SPIDER-VERSE 3 ANKA DESIGN VARIANT, by Dan Slott & Marvel Various & Hikaru Uesugi, in stores Wednesday, September 14, 2022 from marvel
Cover image for 75960620399400331 EDGE OF SPIDER-VERSE 3 ANKA VARIANT, by Dan Slott & Marvel Various & Hikaru Uesugi, in stores Wednesday, September 14, 2022 from marvel
Click here to read more previews of upcoming comics. Solicit information and cover images are automatically assembled by the LOLtron Preview Bot using data from PreviewsWorld or PRH for Marvel Comics, from Lunar Distribution for DC Comics, and from PreviewsWorld for others. So don't complain to us if it's wrong. New Marvel Comics and most others are released to comic book stores each Wednesday and DC Comics on Tuesdays because nothing in life can just be simple. Books are available the same day on digital services like ComiXology and the Marvel and DC digital comics stores. Locate a comic shop near you with the Comic Shop Locator. No unpaid interns were harmed in the making of this preview. Probably. To be honest, the bot has been acting a little suspicious lately. It's probably nothing to worry about though.
A prophecy claims that in the comic book industry's darkest days, a hero would come to lead the people through a plague of overpriced floppies, incentive variant covers, #1 issue reboots, and super-mega-crossover events. Unfortunately, nobody can tell when the comics industry has reached its "darkest days" because it somehow keeps finding new lows to sink to. No matter! Jude Terror stands vigilant, bringing the snarkiest of comic book and pro wrestling clickbait to the undeserving readers of Bleeding Cool.