Edge of the Spider-Verse #4 Preview: Spider-Ham Goes Grimdark

Spider-Ham goes grim and gritty in this preview of Edge of the Spider-Verse #4 as DC releases the Spiral Cut! Check out the preview below.

Edge of the Spider-Verse #4

by Dan Slott & Marvel Various & Luciano Vecchio, cover by Josemaria Casanovas

SPIDER-HAM! SPIDER-MOBILE! SUN-SPIDER! SPINSTRESS! You know the first two, but you may not remember the Amazing Sun-Spider who debuted in 2020's SPIDER-VERSE miniseries as a winner of our Spidersona contest! She gets her own story here! And Spinstress is a brand new Spider-Princess who sings, talks to a spider and kicks villainous butt! And the writers of the Broadway smash hit COME FROM AWAY are bringing her in for a landing! Featuring art from Jethro Morales, Luciano Vecchio, Michael Shelfer, and Ty Templeton.

Marvel | Marvel Universe

6.6"W x 10.19"H x 0.05"D | 2 oz | 180 per carton

On sale Sep 21, 2022 | 40 Pages | 75960620399400411

| Rated T+

$4.99

Variants:

75960620399400421 – EDGE OF SPIDER-VERSE 4 CHEN DESIGN VARIANT – $4.99 US

75960620399400431 – EDGE OF SPIDER-VERSE 4 CHEN VARIANT – $4.99 US

Click here to read more previews of upcoming comics. Solicit information and cover images are automatically assembled by the LOLtron Preview Bot using data from PreviewsWorld or PRH for Marvel Comics, from Lunar Distribution for DC Comics, and from PreviewsWorld for others. So don't complain to us if it's wrong. New Marvel Comics and most others are released to comic book stores each Wednesday and DC Comics on Tuesdays because nothing in life can just be simple. Books are available the same day on digital services like ComiXology and the Marvel and DC digital comics stores. Locate a comic shop near you with the Comic Shop Locator. No unpaid interns were harmed in the making of this preview. Probably. To be honest, the bot has been acting a little suspicious lately. It's probably nothing to worry about though.