Elliott Kaplan & Mindy Lee Take Over Harley Quinn For DC All In

Harley Quinn will relaunch in October, no longer with Tini Howard and Sweeney Boo, but written by Elliot Kalan and drawn by Mindy Lee.

Article Summary Harley Quinn returns in October with issue #44 led by Elliott Kalan and Mindy Lee.

DC All In revamps the series without a brand new #1, aiming for a #50 in 2025.

New storytelling begins with Harley taking on Gotham's gentrification head-on.

Scott Snyder spearheads DC All-In, featuring new arcs and creative teams.

We thought Harley Quinn was being cancelled with this month's issue #43. But, courtesy of DC All In, and seen in their DC October 2024 solicits and solicitations, Harley Quinn will relaunch in October, no longer with Tini Howard and Sweeney Boo, but written by Elliot Kalan and drawn by Mindy Lee but, rather than get a brand new #1, they are just picking up with #44, like they used to do in the Golden Age. Someone wants a Harley Quinn #50 in 2025, I guess. And she has the gentrification of Gotham in her sights…

HARLEY QUINN #44

Written by ELLIOTT KALAN

Art by MINDY LEE

Cover by ELIZABETH TORQUE

Variant covers by DAVID NAKAYAMA and JORGE MINES

1:2S variant cover by SARAH BASLAIM

Trick or Treat variant cover by KELLEY JONES

All In foil variant by DANIEL SAMPERE ($6.99)

$3.99 32 pages Variant $4.99 (card stock) ON SALE 10/23/24

The big wigs here at DC want me to be a bit clearer in these snooze-licit texts so here goes nuttin. Begin the prewritten statement! Ahem. When Harley Quinn discovers her favorite dangerous neighborhood in Gotham City, Throatcut Hill, has been gentrified beyond recognition, she breaks bad and sets out on a one clown-woman mission to make Gotham City safe for crime again!" Wow! I couldn't have said it better myself, and luckily, I won't have to, thanks to the excellent work of my new creative team, Elliott Kalan (The Flop House, Mystery Science Theater 3000) and Mindy Lee (Bounty, Harley Quinn: Everybody Hates Side Quests).

DC All-In is the new relaunch for DC Comics in October, which will encompass the new Absolute Universe line but also across the board with new creators, new story arcs and new concepts for characters, intended to be a jumping-on-point for readers for DC Comics as a whole. With Scott Snyder as a creative lead, it went official last night, but has been covered on Bleeding Cool for some time. Expect more news this week, running into San Diego Comic-Con and beyond. And you can use our Absolute tag, and DC All-In tag to catch up on all our previous and future reporting on this story, which has been going since last October. Expect another busy day on Bleeding Cool today as a result.

