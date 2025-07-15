Posted in: Comics, Conventions, Current News, Events, san diego comic con | Tagged: evel knievel, sdcc

New Evel Knievel Comic Launched By His Son At San Diego Comic-Con

New Evel Knievel comic launched by his son at San Diego Comic-Con 2025

Article Summary A new Evel Knievel comic book series launches from Half Evil Comics, debuting at San Diego Comic-Con 2025.

Kelly Knievel, Evel's son, joins writer Rylend Grant and the team to kick off this death-defying adventure series.

The story follows Knievel’s rise to fame, legendary stunts, biker brawls, and his iconic Caesar’s Palace jump.

Kickstarter campaign opens for fans to support and get exclusive access to the Evel Knievel comic debut.

In 1974, Marvel Comics gave away a bicycle safety comic book one-shot featuring the stunt motorcycle rider known as Evel Knievel. Over fifty years later, in 2025, Ringo award-winner Rylend Grant will be announcing/revealing the first ever Evel Knievel comic book series proper published by new comics publisher Half Evil Comics, with a San Diego Comic-Con panel featuring Rylend Grant, Half Evil publisher R.E. Nelson and Evel Knievel's son, Kelly Knievel, to launch its Kickstarter funding as well. Over seven London buses, probably.

Evel Knievel Makes the Death-Defying Leap into Comics

Friday July 25, 2025 7:00pm – 8:00pmPDT

Grand 10 & 11, Marriott Marquis San Diego Marina

Ringo Award–winning publisher Rylend Grant and Half Evil executive editor R. E. Nelson talk with Evel's son/brand owner Kelly Knievel and co-founder of the Evel Knievel Museum Joe Pennington about what made the record-breaking daredevil so iconic and enigmatic. You'll watch some of the legend's most harrowing stunts and get the full download on how the adventure continues in the pages of Evel's first ongoing comic book series from Half Evil Comics.

The Evel Knievel is written by Rylend Grant of The Jump and The Peacekeepers, artist Dave Acosta of Terrorwar, Elvira and Dragon, letterer HdE, and editor R.E. Nelson with covers by Flops and Ray-Anthony Height.

On the eve of the outrageous motorcycle jump that would make him the most famous man in America – his iconic leap over the fountains at Caesar's Palace – daredevil Evel Knievel must lock horns and match wits with an ornery Outlaw Motorcycle Club who believes they are entitled to a very large piece of his pie. Rylend Grant says;

"Evel is one of the most iconic characters in American history. A folk hero in the truest sense of the word. Well, we've leaned WAY the hell into that. I'm a screenwriter by trade. For over a decade, I've made my living writing smart, mind-bending thrillers for directors like JJ Abrams, Ridley Scott, Justin Lin, John Woo, Luc Besson, and F. Gary Gray, so I can't help but think of things in cinematic terms. Our original mandate here was to make him an adventurer, to find this character's Smokey and the Bandit or his No Country for Old Men. And I think we ended up with something pretty damn incredible. We see this story as a modern Western. Some fit of terrible befalls a community. Evel is the swaggery gunslinger who rides in on a steel horse, howling at the goddamn moon and solves the mystery, runs the bad guys out of town, and beds the local bombshell. Fiction aside, we went out of our way to honor the actual history. This first story arc of the series – titled THE LAST GLADIATOR – will start with Evel crashing at Caesar's. We'll be there when he goes from relative unknown to stratospherically-famous, essentially overnight. It's then, when he has the entire world's attention that he boldly declares that he's going to jump Snake River Canyon." We'll also see him brawl with more bikers at the Cow Palace in San Francisco… we'll be there for his wonderfully infamous "million dollar party" in Butte, Montana… we'll see him win bets, bed woman, and fight jerks in bars… we'll see him jump just about everything a lovable lunatic could on a motorcycle… and we'll love him for it."

You can register for the Evel Knievel Kickstarter right here.

