Everyone Is White On The Internet by Nadia Shammas & Molly Murakami

Everyone Is White On The Internet is a new middle-grade graphic novel by Nadia Shammas and Molly Murakami set in the early 2000s and based on a true story, follows Nora, an Arab American girl from Brooklyn who takes on the secret persona of a white girl in her online fandom community in order to run away from her insecurities and her parents' crumbling marriage. When romance blooms on one of her favorite anime forums, Nora has to decide who she wants to be. It has been picked up by Kiara Valdez at First Second to be published in 2024.

Nadia Shammas is best known for the recently released Ms Marvel: Stretched Thin original graphic novel for Marvel, Care Bears for IDW and for her upcoming graphic novel Squire for HarperCollins for February next year. She posted about Everyone Is White On The Internet, saying; "When I look back on my early years online/my middle school years, I have a lot of difficult feelings. I used to always use avis or other people's pics online without really examining why. Looking back now, at all the propaganda of that era, I'm a little kinder to my past self. I had a moment where I wondered if a story like this still holds up. It was kind of a fun anecdote I'd tell friends, but I didn't think about it more than that. But when I recently was caring for my cousins, who are mostly in middle school, I saw them dealing with the same things. All the comments about your body hair, your features, all the little insecurities still arose in them. I saw, over a decade later, the same pain germinating. The way whiteness permeates you when you're young, and you don't realize it's a game designed for your loss. You still play. It's really personal, and it's been challenging to write about! but I'm so strengthened by the support of my creative partners Kiara and Molly. I'm nervous to put it out there, but I hope that someone else who might have similar experiences will find something here for them." Molly Murakami, artist on The Blue Stars from Candlewick Press next year, added that she "could not be more excited to be a part of this team. Even the briefest bit of Nadia's story immediately spoke to me, and I can't wait to help bring her vision to life. This is going to be fun."

Nadia Shammas and Molly Murakami's agent is Charlie Olsen at InkWell Management who sold First Second world English rights to Everyone Is White On The Internet.