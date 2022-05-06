EX-X-XCLUSIVE What If Miles Morales #3 Preview: Miles Smash!

What if Miles Morales was actually Captain America? What if Miles Morales was actually Wolverine? It's the laziest concept for a comic book since Civil War 2, but hey, it cashes in on the name of a recently popular TV show, so that's what really matters. This preview of What If Miles Morales #3 asks the titular question: what if Miles Morales became The Hulk?! Yeah, look, it's not Shakespeare. But here's the thing. This isn't just your normal preview. This is a preview with… AN EXTRA EX-X-XCLUSIVE PAGE?! Courtesy of Bleeding Cool Rumourmonger-in-Chief Rich Johnston, who dressed up as a potted plant to sneak into the ComiXology offices and steal it for us. Eat your heart out, CBR! Check out the preview below.

What If Miles Morales #3

by Anthony Piper & Edgar Salazar, cover by Paco Medina

DON'T MAKE HIM ANGRY… What if…instead of being bitten by a genetically enhanced spider, Miles Morales was blasted by gamma radiation and transformed into THE INCREDIBLE HULK?! Is Miles man or monster? Or maybe he's just a kid trying to live a normal life…school, dates, a rampaging ABOMINATION… Miles may be the strongest there is, but that doesn't mean growing up will be easy.

Marvel | Marvel Universe

6.6"W x 10.2"H x 0.05"D | 2 oz | 160 per carton

On sale May 11, 2022 | 32 Pages | 75960620313000311

| Rated T

$3.99

Variants:

75960620313000321 – WHAT IF…? MILES MORALES 3 MEDINA DESIGN VARIANT – $3.99 US

75960620313000331 – WHAT IF…? MILES MORALES 3 PAGULAYAN VARIANT – $3.99 US

