Famous Faces' 27th Anniversary on Monday – Everything For Five Bucks

This coming Monday, comic book store and contributor to the Bleeding Cool Bestseller List, Famous Faces of West Melbourne, Florida is holding its 27th anniversary – online on Facebook. It may not be 26 hours like their insane adventure over the summer, but they have decided to sell everything at just $5.

Join Famous Faces on Monday March 1st 7-10 PM EST for our 27th Anniversary sale where everything will be just $5! $5 toys, graphic novels, Pops, and more!

This sale is ONLINE only! Sale prices will not be given in store.

Prices in the sale are firm. To claim an item please say the letter & a short description of the item like "A Batman" or "D Darth Vader" or "D SW". The first claim (on our end) gets the item, but we often have multiples of the same item so don't hesitate to ask!

Please PM Famous Faces your PayPal email and your shipping address if you make a claim. Shipping is $10 flatrate; FFF only ships within the Continental USA. Invoices will go out the same night after the close of the sale via PayPal. We also charge 7% sales tax.If you are local to us, items can be picked up in-store during regular store hours.

Live sale tabs must be paid weekly. Comic shipments may be combined together and toy shipments may be combined together, but comics and toys must ship separately to prevent damages.

Have a request or need additional items? Just ask us in the comments and we'll be glad to pull in what you'd like either during the sale (if we can) or we can always send you photos after the sale via Facebook Messenger!

Remember, asking for additional items won't cause your shipping rate to go up- it's still going to be just $10!