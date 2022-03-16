Fantastic Four #12, Signed By Stan Lee, At ComicConnect

Fantastic Four's first 100 issues are maybe the best run of comics ever published. One of my personal favorites is #12, as it features the first fight between The Hulk and Thing. I own this book, but it is a disaster. I certainly do not have a copy as nice as this copy, which is on auction at ComicConnect. Not only is this a CGC 8.0 copy, but this is a Signature Series copy. Who signed it? None other than Stan Lee. this is the highest grade Signature Series of this book on the census and looks really great. The price tag is already at $5,100, which a book like this deserves. Check it out below.

Any Fantastic Four Signed By Stan Lee Is Cool

"Ow/w pages; Stan Lee signature series; highest-graded SS (1/3)Kirby cover/art; 1st Hulk vs. Thing battle; Comic Book Impact rating of 7 (CBI). A match made in adolescent boy heaven, it was only a matter of time before Lee and Kirby took two of their most popular creations and set them against each other to see what would happen. The result, unsurprisingly, was a smash success, leading to nearly annual throwdowns between the two misunderstood behemoths. This first contretemps occurred while the nascent Hulk was still in his initial, reasonably intelligent phase, making him an even more formidable opponent for the streetwise scrapping Thing. The reduction of the green goliath in later years to a monosyllabic brute made the recurring battles less and less challenging and more like a standard-issue monster mash, but this classic first meeting still retains its punch and excitement, and fans young and old still feel that special tingle when encountering this classic image. Overstreet Guide 2021 VF (8.0) value = $3,400."

Pretty damn cool if you ask me. This is a unique Fantastic Four book and would look great in any collection. Go here to get more info and to place a bid if you can. While there, go ahead and poke around at the other great books taking bids.