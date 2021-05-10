FCBD Preview: A Glimpse of the Unfinished Corner from Vault Comics

Free Comics Book Day (FCBD) will be held on Saturday, August the 14th in 2021, with up to fifty free comic books available to be picked up by customers and visitors to comic shops the world over. Bleeding Cool has a crystal ball-look at a number of the titles, three months ahead. Including the launch from Vault Comics of Unfinished Business by Dani Colman and Rachel Tuna Petrovicz. With a delve into Jewish mythology and dealing with those dangling sub-plots of creation…

Jewish mythology has it that when God created the universe, He left one corner of it unfinished. Opinion is divided on why, but everyone agrees that the Unfinished Corner is a dangerous place full of monsters. Twelve-year-old Miriam neither knows nor cares about the Unfinished Corner. She's too busy preparing for her Bat Mitzvah, wrestling with whether she even wants to be Jewisha peculiar angel appears, whisking her, her two best friends, and her worst frenemy off to this monstrous land with one mission: finish the Unfinished Corner. Preview Material Rating: All-Ages

