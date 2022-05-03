First Appearance Of Peggy As Captain Carter Explodes On eBay

Exiles #3 published by Marvel Comics in 2018, was the first time the comics features a Peggy Carter who took on the Captain America identity. In that comic, it was before her world was destroyed by an atomic bomb and she was captured by The Watcher.

And now for, you know, reasons beyond just appearing in the What If comic as Captain Carter, and getting a new comic book series with a third version of her backstory, this first appearance is exploding on eBay.

Yesterday a CGC 9.8 graded copy broke the records and sold for $650. a raw copy for up to $125 and a raw 1:10 variant coyer for $325 and over. a 9.4 CGC copy for $400, and a raw 1:25 variant for $200. No, I know that doesn't make sense but the 1:10 is more of a wartime classic.

While Captain Carter #1 from earlier this year is going for around $15, or $18 for the second printing, $30 for retailer variants but a 1:25 cover selling raw for up to $250. The next issue is out at the end of the month.

CAPTAIN CARTER #3 (OF 5)

MARVEL COMICS

MAR221069

(W) Jamie McKelvie (A) Cresta, Marika (CA) Jamie McKelvie

ENTER IRON MAN!

Captain Carter has plenty on her hands already, wrestling with a betrayal from the very organization she thought she could trust. Is Tony Stark here to help? Or will he be just another complication at a time when Peggy's life is full of them?

RATED T+In Shops: May 25, 2022

SRP: $3.99 CAPTAIN CARTER #4 (OF 5)

MARVEL COMICS

APR220977

(W) Jamie McKelvie (A) Cresta, Marika (CA) Jamie McKelvie

CAPTAIN CARTER ON THE RUN!

Peggy and her dwindling list of allies just became prime targets for a sinister group operating at the highest levels of British society. Before she was Captain Carter, Peggy was Agent Carter…but can she rely on decades-old spy training to keep her alive in the modern world?

RATED T+In Shops: Jul 13, 2022

SRP: $3.99 CAPTAIN CARTER #5 (OF 5)

MARVEL COMICS

MAY220936

(W) Jamie McKelvie (A) Cresta, Marika (CA) Jamie McKelvie

THE END OF THE LINE!

Captain Carter's powerful enemies are closing in, painting her as dangerous and out of touch with reality. But Peggy's mind has never been clearer – and now that she knows what she's up against, she's going to put an end to it…even if it costs her everything.

RATED T+In Shops: Aug 10, 2022

SRP: $3.99