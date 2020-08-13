Born In The USA, 14/15th Amendment Graphic Novel Announced: Metaverse

World Citizen Comics is a new line of graphic works from graphic novel publisher First Second focused on civic involvement and media literacy, which engage communities and offer tools for change. They're currently running a panel on the pre-NYCC Metaverse online comic convention with Editorial & Creative Director of First Second, Mark Siegel, and creators Daniel G. Newman and George O'Connor of Unrig: How To Fix Our Broken Democracy, Cynthia Levinson of Fault Lines In The Constitution: The Graphic Novel and James Otis Smith of Born In The USA.

That latter book, Born In The USA by Lawrence Goldstone and James Otis Smith, is a newly announced book from the line, looking at US Citizenship issues regarding the 14th and 15th Amendments – issues that have just hit the headlines again this week, concerning Kamala Harris being nominated as Vice President in the upcoming elections. And the panel showed off artwork from this graphic novel for the first time.

And there's more on the other books as well, from all the panelists:

Unrig: How to Fix our Broken Democracy

Daniel G. Newman with art by George O'Connor

Despite our immense political divisions, Americans are nearly united in our belief that something is wrong with our government: It works for the wealthy and powerful, but not for anyone else. Unrig exposes the twisted roots of our broken democracy and highlights the heroic efforts of those unrigging the system to return power to We the People.

This stirring nonfiction graphic novel by democracy reform leader Daniel G. Newman and artist George O'Connor takes readers behind the scenes—from the sweaty cubicles where senators dial corporate CEOs for dollars, to lavish retreats where billionaires boost their favored candidates, to the map rooms where lawmakers scheme to handpick their voters. Unrig also highlights surprising solutions that limit the influence of big money and redraw the lines of political power.

If you're overwhelmed by negative news and despairing for the direction of our country, Unrig is a tonic that will restore your faith and reveal the path forward to fix our broken democracy.

Fault Lines in the Constitution: The Graphic Novel

Cynthia Levinson & Sanford Levinson with art by Ally Shwed

The Framers, Their Fights, and the Flaws That Affect Us Today

Back in 1787, after 116 days of heated debates and bitter arguments, the United States Constitution was created. This imperfect document set forth America's guiding principles, but it also introduced some of today's most contentious political issues, from gerrymandering to the electoral college to presidential impeachment.

With colorful art, compelling discourse, and true stories from America's past and present, Fault Lines in the Constitution: The Graphic Novel sheds light on how today's political struggles have their origins in the decisions of our Founding Fathers. Children's book author Cynthia Levinson, constitutional-law scholar Sanford Levinson, and artist Ally Shwed deftly illustrate the contemporary problems that arose from this founding document—and offer possible solutions to them.

What Unites Us

Reflections on Patriotism

Dan Rather and Elliot Kirschner with art by Tim Foley

In this graphic novel adaptation of his bestselling collection of essays, legendary news anchor Dan Rather provides a voice of reason and explores what it means to be a true patriot.

Brought to life in stunning color by artist Tim Foley, What Unites Us: The Graphic Novel takes apart the building blocks of this country, from the freedoms that define us, to the values that have transformed us, to the institutions that sustain us. Rather's vast experience and his unique perspective as one of America's most renowned newscasters shed light on who we were and who we are today, allowing us to see a possible future, where we are one country; united.

Re:Constitutions

Connecting Citizens with the Rules of The Game

Beka Feathers with art by Kasia Babis

Re: Constitutions teaches the reader about the role constitutions play in how government is structured. With examples from all over the world, this book provides context for the modern issues that arise from these documents.

In order to coexist peacefully in society, humans must abide by certain norms, laws, and practices. But if we have different, conflicting ideas of who we are, what's acceptable, and what rights we deserve, how do we agree on anything? By drafting a constitution; a document that lays out "the rules of the game." This guiding document reflects decisions that both create a foundation for a stable society, and shape the socio-political structures that inform and affect our daily lives.

From Beka Feathers, a legal adviser on post-conflict institution building, and Kasia Babis, an accomplished political cartoonist, comes a timely graphic novel all about the world's constitutions. Through examinations of what it means to have a national identity, rights, and protections, and with historical examples from all over the world, the reader is shown how a constitution shapes our political landscape and the modern world.