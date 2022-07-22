First Look at X-Treme X-Men² from Chris Claremont, Salvador Larroca

Bleeding Cool brought you the wonderful news last week: legendary X-Men writer Chris Claremont's next project at Marvel will be X-Treme X-Men². Yes, "squared." It's not just Jonathan Hickman who can use clever numerology in his titles! Now, from the Diamond Retailer lunch as Dan Diego Comic-Con, we have our first look at some of the covers from X-Treme X-Men². In addition to the cover for the first issue, we now know that original X-Treme X-Men artist Salvador Larroca will be the artist on the series, which will kick off officially in November.

Marvel also showed off some variants for the first issue, by Chrissie Zullo, Phil Noto, and Carlos Gomez.

But this wouldn't be X-Treme if those variants were limited only to X-Treme X-Men², would it? So there will also be a line of X-Treme Marvel variants coming in November as well. Excelsior!

Nothing warms our cold, dead heart more than seeing the greatest living comic book writer get his due at Marvel after years of the company paying him not to write anything. Keep it coming, Marvel!

The Diamond Retailer Appreciation Lunch has been a mainstay of Comic-Con for years, even if Diamond's monopolistic influence has waned since the pandemic and the fracturing of direct market distribution.