Five Alarm Fire Breaks Out Next To Baltimore Comic Con

A Five Alarm fire breaks out next to Baltimore Comic Con as comic creators react to the smoke, flames and the fire service response.

Baltimore firefighters were called to fight a fire in downtown Baltimore today, adjacent to the Baltimore Comic Con, which grew from a two-alarm fire, that indicates that the situation is escalating, requiring more resources. This means additional fire trucks and firefighters are dispatched to the scene to help contain and extinguish the fire. However, it rose past both the serious emergency of a three-alarm fire, past a four-alarm fire which is considered serious to the point that it can be catastrophic if not handled correctly, to a five-alarm, the most serious of all fires, needing over a hundred firefighters to control. A regional request to help fill empty stations was made and the fire hit the national news.

Cully Hamner: "Interesting last day in Baltimore, I guess. This is right next to our hotel. Far as I know, we're safe over here and the con is still on. So see you over there!"

Billy Tucci: "Massive fire across the street from our hotel. Dang. #baltimore" StoryfulNews: "Hi Billy, I'm with Storyful News – we help newsrooms like the Weather Channel, AccuWeather, ABC News, + more. Did you take this video? May we distribute to our news partners for their coverage, with full credit given to you (terms: http://storyful.com/clearance)? Thanks." Skeleton Corps Comics: "Holy cow man, that's insane. Praying nobody got hurt." Katie Cook:"The building next to me is on fire, so I may be late to the convention"

One hour ago, the Baltimore Fire Department stated that "Be advised – 5 alarm fire downtown. The scene while still highly active is largely contained. this will impact traffic and movement down town for the next few hours. Please plan accordingly" but just added "Progress is being made, BCFD crews are still extinguishing the fire within the structures with exterior operations at this time. Be advised if you are traveling Downtown." Plenty of people at the show won't have noticed and may emerge to the aftermath later tonight. So, stay safe out there, folks. And get home safely, tonight.

