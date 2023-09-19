Posted in: Books, Dungeons & Dragons, Pop Culture | Tagged: book, d&d, ten speed press, Young Adventurer Guide

Two New Dungeons & Dragons Young Adventurer Guide Books Revealed

Ten Speed Press has two new editions of the Dungeons & Dragons: A Young Adventurer Guide books on the way this Fall.

Ten Speed Press revealed two new additions to the Dungeons & Dragons: A Young Adventurer Guide series, adding to the already impressive collection. The two books are Places & Portals: A Young Adventurer's Guide by Stacey King, Jim Zub, and Andrew Wheeler; and Characters & Quests: A Young Adventurer's Workbook for Creating a Hero and Telling Their Tale by Sara Scherb. The first is out as of today for $14, with the second coming out on September 26 for $16. Both have been designed to entertain and inform younger D&D players without overloading them like the game books would, filled with illustrations and stories. You can read about both below.

Places & Portals: A Young Adventure's Guide

Explore the geography, inhabitants, and legends of Dungeons & Dragons landscapes, from the challenges of the Forgotten Realms to spaces and places beyond, with this illustrated guide to adventurous travel. In this illustrated guide for new players, you'll be transported to the wondrous and magical realms of Dungeons & Dragons and given a one-of-a-kind course on all the places and portals adventurers can explore. Featuring fascinating lore and easy-to-follow explanations, young fans' imaginations will ignite as they discover the unique quests, challenges, and magic that await in each destination. With original, action-packed illustrations and advice on wilderness survival, creating overland maps, and the basics needed for any journey, this book provides the perfect introduction to young fans looking to traverse the worlds of D&D—and encourages them to create their own!

Characters & Quests: A Young Adventurer's Workbook for Creating a Hero and Telling Their Tale

Easy-to-choose character-building guides with characteristics to check off, such as race, class, background, and personality.

Space to describe your adventuring party's characters and how they interact with others.

Guided pages for sketching characters and maps.

Questions and tips on how to prepare for different adventures and battles.

Prompts for writing about epic D&D sessions with friends. For young players just discovering the magical world of Dungeons & Dragons, designing their own characters can be exciting yet intimidating. The Worldbuilder's Workbook for Young Adventurers is a space for capturing thoughts, brainstorms, and sketches all in one place! Inside, you'll find: From developing a character's attributes to strategizing battle tactics with your party to keeping notes from your campaign interactions, this is the ultimate workbook for budding worldbuilders.

