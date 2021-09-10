Five Pages Of Frank Miller Original Artwork- Batman, Ronin, Daredevil

Five pages of Frank Miller go under the hammer from Heritage Auctions today as part of a lot of over a hundred premium comic book artwork pages enough to make a grown comic book fan weep. And they include some of his earliest professionally published work, with Klaus Janson on Daredevil, including early Punisher, and his creator-owned series Ronin as well as a more recent Dark Knight artwork. Frank Miller and Klaus Janson's Daredevil #167, a Daredevil fight scene currently with bids of $16,200, Frank Miller and Klaus Janson Daredevil #184 with The Punisher, currently with bids of $15,600, Frank Ronin #1 Page 12 and Page 13 both at $16,200 and a Dark Knight commission currently up at $9,600… all five go under the hammer today and those prices are likely to get bumped up as well.

Frank Miller and Klaus Janson Daredevil #167 Story Page 5 Original Art (Marvel, 1980). Daredevil leaps into action against the Mauler in this early page by Frank Miller, who had been working on The Man Without Fear for a little over a year. This is a great example of Miller's fluid style, especially in the last panel, showing Daredevil delivering a kick as his baton is careening into his grasp. Ink over graphite on Bristol board with an image size of 10" x 15". Slight toning, production trimming of the top left corner, whiteout corrections, marginal notes, with smudging/staining and light handling wear. In Very Good condition.

Frank Miller and Klaus Janson Daredevil #184 Story Page 1 Punisher Original Art (Marvel, 1982). Miller doesn't hold back — jumping right into the action on the opening page of "Good Guys Wear Red". The Punisher takes aim at Hogman right before his concentration is interrupted by the Man Without Fear. A favorite issue among Daredevil and Punisher fans, created in ink and Zipatone over graphite on Bristol board with an image area of 10" x 15". Slight toning, production corner trimming, indicia paste-up at the bottom, whiteout corrections, with light smudging and handling wear. In Very Good condition.

Frank Miller Ronin #1 Story Page 12 Original Art (DC, 1983). The nameless Ronin is confronted by the spirit of his Master, Lord Ozaki, who charges him with his sacred mission… Avenge my murder! The last panel on the page features a transition scene from the past to the future through the eyes of Billy Challas. Frank Miller's Ronin changed the direction of comics with its prestige mini-series format, combined with the fact that it was the first modern feature where DC allowed the creator to retain the rights to the character. Ronin has since been celebrated as among the most important and influential stories ever published. Miller is arguably the greatest superhero writer/artist to work during this period, and Ronin helped launch a much-needed comics revolution — many feel that there would be no Sandman, Watchmen, or Dark Knight, without this visionary work leading the way. Ronin has inspired countless creators, among them Kevin Eastman and Peter Laird of Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles fame.

This is only one of a handful of pages from this series we have ever offered, owing to the comic industry lore that the vast majority of pages from this series have never left Miller's possession. That means there are very few of the 296 pages from this six-issue series "out in the wild". And unlike many pages from Miller's other 80s works, the original art and writing here are pure Frank Miller, making this a rare treat indeed. Crafted in ink over graphite on oversized Bristol board with an image area of 11.25" x 17.75". There is production tape in the margins, and some slight handling wear. Overall the page is in Excellent condition.

Frank Miller Ronin #1 Story Page 13 Original Art (DC, 1983). Billy Challas is awaking from a dream about the unnamed titular Ronin, and we get to see some of Frank Miller's very Moebius-inspired future city and tech. Frank Miller's Ronin, with its prestige mini-series format, has been celebrated as one of the most important and influential comic stories ever published. This is one of just a handful of pages from this series that Heritage has ever offered, as rumor has it that most of the pages from this series have never left Miller's possession. Crafted in ink over graphite on oversized Bristol board with an image area of 11.25" x 17.75". There is production tape in the margins, and some slight handling wear. Overall the page is in Excellent condition.

Frank Miller The Dark Knight Returns Specialty Illustration Original Art (2021). Written by Frank Miller in 1986, the four-part miniseries, The Dark Knight Returns, saw Batman reinstated in his classic role as an agent of vengeance, lurking behind the shadows of the night. Miller wrote an older, grittier, and revolutionary version of Bruce Wayne/Batman returning to his life of crime-fighting following his previous retirement, and introduced a new Robin, Carrie Kelley, noted for saving the life of the caped vigilante. The celebrated series features art by both Miller and Klaus Janson, and has been regarded as one of the most important and influential stories ever published. It was even adapted into a two-part animated film from DC in 2012 and 2013. According to Frank Miller's Twitter and social media accounts, this large portrait was "a commission for a devoted fan, who was happy to be celebrating the 35th anniversary of DKR's release." The giant-sized Detective measures 20" x 30" and was created in marker and ink over graphite on Bristol board. There is light edge smudging, marginal rippling and warping, and the bottom right corner is torn. Signed and in Very Good condition.