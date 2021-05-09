Flatulence in the Belly of the Beast in Wonder Woman #772 [Preview]

In this preview of Wonder Woman #772, the titular Wonder Woman comes up against her greatest challenge ever: snake flatulence. Yes, trapped inside the stomach of the serpent Nidhogg, Wonder Woman must withstand the foul beast's gasses. Luckily, Diana is made of stronger stuff than Norse weaklings like Thor! Check out the preview below.

WONDER WOMAN #772

DC Comics

(W) Becky Cloonan, Michael W. Conrad, Jordie Bellaire (A) Travis Moore, Paulina Ganucheau (CA) Travis Moore

Wonder Woman may have outsmarted the beasts of Asgard for now, but nothing has prepared her for what's to come. Diana's darkest self has emerged as a new opponent, and she'll need help from an unexpected ally whose connection to thunder has inspired many a tale: Thor! Can this god-and-demi-goddess duo find out what has disturbed the balance of things? Or are they doomed to leave everything, including their lives, on the battlefield? Find out as this Norse narrative continues! And in the backup story taking place during the younger days of our hero, Diana must dive deep into the depths of Themyscira's oceans to learn more about the mysterious manuscripts left to her. Little does she know, what lies beneath has many teeth and is dying to meet her. Beware the mighty megalodons and their appetites!

In Shops: 2021-05-11

SRP: $4.99