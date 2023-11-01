Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Titan | Tagged: dan slott, forbidden planet

Forbidden Planet Sells Dan Slott's Doctor Who Split Into Two

Forbidden Planet has their own version of Dan Slott's Doctor Who divided into two parts, limited to 250 editions of each volume.

In 2021, it was announced that Dan Slott would write a series of Doctor Who one-shots from Titan Comics, his first non-Marvel work-for-hire comic book in decades. And that the first would feature the Tenth Doctor and Martha, drawn by Christopher Jones with an Adam Hughes cover of the pair. And that there would be a backup strip written by Slott and drawn by Matthew Dow Smith, which would feature the Ninth Doctor and Rose. The first one-shots were solicited for April 2022, priced at $7.99. It wasn't published. It was then solicited for 18 months later, with a hardcover with a 125% price increase at $17.99, for the 11th of October 2023. It still didn't come out. It was then delayed for the 7th of November, which is pretty damn close to the 60th Anniversary of Doctor Who, especially considering it has the Ninth and Tenth Doctors, as well as Rose and Martha. And it looks like it will indeed be in shops for that date. Because MCM London Comic Con had it early. At the BBC Studios stand next to the TARDIS. £14.99 in British pounds.

And now Forbidden Planet has its own version of Doctor Who: Once Upon A Time Lord, divided into two parts , one for the Tenth Doctor and Martha cover and one for the Ninth Doctor and Rose cover. Well, it was Dan Slott's first comic book shop after all. Only 250 editions of each, which is why they cost… £12.99 each. And limited to five per customer, so that would be ten in total…

Only 250 printed From: Doctor Who: Once Upon A Time Lord Universe: Doctor Who Author: Dan Slott Artist: Christopher Jones Published by: Titan Comics

Doctor Who: Once Upon A Time Lord Hardcover – November 7, 2023

by Dan Slott, Christopher Jones, Matthew Dow Smith

Eisner Award-Winning Spider-Man writer Dan Slott makes his Doctor Who debut. In order to survive the fiery Pyromeths, Martha Jones must spin three sensational yarns about the Tenth Doctor and his greatest adventures with old and new foes alike! An epic story that sees companion Martha Jones captured by the insatiable Pyromeths, and her only hope for survival is to keep them distracted with sensational untold tales of the Tenth Doctor facing off against his greatest foes–both classic and new! Witness the incredible adventures of the Tenth Doctor like never-before! You'll be on the edge of your Tardis as Martha recounts three unbelievable tales of The Doctor facing off against his deadliest foes! Dan Slott's incredible Doctor Who comics debut reveals his love for the franchise, featuring cameos from multiple Doctors and their enemies, including the Daleks and Cybermen! Fans will also delight at the special bonus story starring the Ninth Doctor and Rose! Bursting straight out of the long-running hit television series, this Doctor Who collection continues the time-traveling tales of the Doctor and friends. Buy it, read it, then travel back in time to read it for the first time all over again…!

