Forge Vs Ultron is Going to Happen Now, Isn't It? (Dark Web XSpoilers)

Today sees the publication of Amazing Spider-Man #15 and Dark Web: X-Men #1 as the city of New York is possessed by demons one more time, just as it was way back in Inferno.

Expect lots of reference captions going forward from Amazing Spider-Man #15, to Inferno, to Dark Web #1…

As well as comic books that haven't even been published yet like Venom #14…

And Dark Web: Ms Marvel #1. But as New York gets further possessed with the sick sense of humour that the original Inferno embodied…

So the mutant inventor Forge makes quite the swagger of a claim as he takes on the demons with his Krakoan guns.

could the man who can invent anything, take down the invention of another man, even if that inventor was Hank Pym?

Once you say it, you can't unsay it. And now someone, somewhere, somewhen is going to write an Ultron Vs Forge match. Is this hubris on Forge's part? Give it a year until someone pitches it at least…

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #15

MARVEL COMICS

OCT220763

(W) Zeb Wells (A) Ed McGuinness (CA) John Romita Jr.

SPIDER-MAN VS. VENOM! 'NUFF SAID?

What is Chasm's plan, and why is Venom helping him?

Rated T In Shops: Dec 14, 2022 SRP: $3.99

DARK WEB X-MEN #1 (OF 3)

MARVEL COMICS

OCT220781

(W) Gerry Duggan (A) Rod Reis (CA) Phil Noto

THE X-MEN ARE ENSNARED IN CHASM AND THE GOBLIN QUEEN'S DARK WEB!

Chaos reigns in the streets of New York City as demon hordes pour forth from the realm of Limbo?a realm that until recently was ruled by Magik. A realm now ruled by Cyclops' ex. Also, Havok's ex. Also, a clone of Jean. The X-Men wade into the fray by taking on some of their darker history as the Goblin Queen returns for vengeance!

Rated T+In Shops: Dec 14, 2022

SRP: $3.99