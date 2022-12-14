Forge Vs Ultron is Going to Happen Now, Isn't It? (Dark Web XSpoilers)

Posted on
by
|
Comments

Today sees the publication of Amazing Spider-Man #15 and Dark Web: X-Men #1 as the city of New York is possessed by demons one more time, just as it was way back in Inferno.

Auto Draft

Expect lots of reference captions going forward from Amazing Spider-Man #15, to Inferno, to Dark Web #1…

Auto Draft

As well as comic books that haven't even been published yet like Venom #14…

Auto Draft

And Dark Web: Ms Marvel #1. But as New York gets further possessed with the sick sense of humour that the original Inferno embodied…

Auto Draft

So the mutant inventor Forge makes quite the swagger of a claim as he takes on the demons with his Krakoan guns.

Auto Draft

could the man who can invent anything, take down the invention of another man, even if that inventor was Hank Pym?

Forge Vs Ultron is Going to Happen Now, Isn't It? (Dark Web XSpoilers)
Forge Vs Ultron is Going to Happen Now, Isn't It? (Dark Web XSpoilers)

Once you say it, you can't unsay it. And now someone, somewhere, somewhen is going to write an Ultron Vs Forge match. Is this hubris on Forge's part? Give it a year until someone pitches it at least…

Auto Draft

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #15
MARVEL COMICS
OCT220763
(W) Zeb Wells (A) Ed McGuinness (CA) John Romita Jr.
SPIDER-MAN VS. VENOM! 'NUFF SAID?
What is Chasm's plan, and why is Venom helping him?
Rated T In Shops: Dec 14, 2022 SRP: $3.99

DARK WEB X-MEN #1 (OF 3)
MARVEL COMICS
OCT220781
(W) Gerry Duggan (A) Rod Reis (CA) Phil Noto
THE X-MEN ARE ENSNARED IN CHASM AND THE GOBLIN QUEEN'S DARK WEB!
Chaos reigns in the streets of New York City as demon hordes pour forth from the realm of Limbo?a realm that until recently was ruled by Magik. A realm now ruled by Cyclops' ex. Also, Havok's ex. Also, a clone of Jean. The X-Men wade into the fray by taking on some of their darker history as the Goblin Queen returns for vengeance!
Rated T+In Shops: Dec 14, 2022
SRP: $3.99

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

About Rich Johnston

Founder of Bleeding Cool. The longest-serving digital news reporter in the world, since 1992. Author of The Flying Friar, Holed Up, The Avengefuls, Doctor Who: Room With A Deja Vu, The Many Murders Of Miss Cranbourne, Chase Variant. Lives in South-West London, works from Blacks on Dean Street, shops at Piranha Comics. Father of two. Political cartoonist.
Comments will load 8 seconds after page. Click here to load them now.