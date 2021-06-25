The First Dell Twilight Zone Comic Is On Auction At ComicConnect

Four Color #1173 is a significant comic for most collectors, a Dell classic. The Twilight Zone made its first comic appearance here. Rod Serling introduces us to three tales of the strange and unexplained, and dear reader, I am here to tell you: this comic is a tough get. In the nine years, I have run a comic store now, I have had this book twice, and one the cover was hanging all the way off. The other was trashed. So, to see a CGC 8.5 copy, like this one on auction at ComicConnect, part of Event Auction #46, Session 5, is dreamy. Check out the painted cover goodness down below.

A Must Have For Twilight Zone Collectors

The three stories in this Twilight Zone collection are as follows:

"Specter of Youth" A selfish businessman with a wish to be wealthy and young again finds that sometimes the fulfillment of a wish does not give one what one really wanted. "The Phantom Lighthouse" A father and son's routine fishing trip turns into a dangerous scramble for survival, with help coming from a most unlikely source. "Doom by Prediction" A meager airport handyman suddenly finds himself with near-omnipotent powers, but will they change his life for the better or worse?

All three stories are really fun, good reads. The cover is an awesome, eerie scene from "The Phantom Lighthouse." Since this is a graded copy, you won't get to read them, but seek out a second copy to read. But first, you need to snag this copy of Twilight Zone. So, go here and check out the details on the auction and bid on it. While you are there, check out the other books from The Kentucky Collection taking bids right now, this is a really nice lot to pull books from for your collection.