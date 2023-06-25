Posted in: Batman, Comics, Crisis, DC Comics, Justice League, Superman | Tagged: dc comics, Doctor Destiny, Knight Terrors, sandman

Four Pages From Knight Terrors: First Blood Reveals Nightmare Stone

The first spread from Knight Terrors: First Blood #1 sees Doctor Destiny, approaching the Justice League's abandoned Halls Of Justice.

Knight Terrors is coming. The first double-page spread from Knight Terrors: First Blood #1 sees John Dee, Doctor Destiny, approaching the Justice League's abandoned Halls Of Justice. Bleeding Cool previously wondered if, given the character's prominence in the Netflix TV show, he would feature in this series as a bit of corporate synergy, and so it is. The solicitation for DC Comcis' Knight Terrors Free Comic Book Day comic stated "The story starts as Batman, Superman and Wonder Woman discover the dead body of one of their earliest enemies at the Hall of Justice" and even though no scene like that happened in the comic, it looks as if it may be doing in this Knight Terrors previews, which suggests that Doctor Destiny will die when he enters the Halls Of Justice. And it's already been turned into a nightmare palace.





Doctor Destiny is back on the track of hunting down his Dreamstone, which figured prominently in the Sandman TV series as well as the Wonder Woman 1984 movie, though sadly with different looks. Biut it appears there is more than one such stone being hunted. As the teased villain, Insomnia takes advantage of the nightmares being created to attack – and presumably kill – Doctor Destiny.

Well, if the Justice League will leave the place abandoned… Knight Terrors: First Blood is out next week, but Bleeding Cool is putting together a Knight Terrors Gossip Special for tomorrow. This preview will run in DC Comics titles on Tuesday.

KNIGHT TERRORS: FIRST BLOOD #1

Written by JOSHUA WILLIAMSON

Art and cover by HOWARD PORTER

$5.99 US | 48 pages | One-shot | Variant $6.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 7/4/23

When Batman, Superman, and Wonder Woman find the body of one of their earliest enemies inside the Hall of Justice, their investigation takes them past the land of the living, beyond the land of the dead, and directly to a new villain called Insomnia…who uses his powers to engulf every single hero and villain in their own dark and twisted nightmares. The only way to save the world is to call for the help of an unlikely hero—Deadman!

The thrills and chills of Knight Terrors are brought to the DC Universe by DC architect and superstar writer Joshua Williamson with horrific art by comics legend Howard Porter!

KNIGHT TERRORS #1

Written by JOSHUA WILLIAMSON

Art by GIUSEPPE CAMUNCOLI and CASPAR WIJNGAARD

Cover by IVAN REIS and DANNY MIKI

$3.99 US | 32 pages | 1 of 4 | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 7/11/23

Hello, ghouls and ghosts! This is Boston Brand, a.k.a. Deadman, and I'll be your supernatural tour guide across the Knight Terrors stories! After that fancy special oversize issue you have to read first, the whole world is trapped inside their nightmares, and Batman and I are trying to figure out who Insomnia really is…and why he wants revenge on the heroes of the DC Universe!

KNIGHT TERRORS #2

Written by JOSHUA WILLIAMSON

Art by GIUSEPPE CAMUNCOLI and CASPAR WIJNGAARD

Cover by IVAN REIS and DANNY MIKI

$3.99 US | 32 pages | 2 of 4 | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 7/25/23

Oh dang—I gotta do another one of these this month? Batman and I are joined by…Wesley Dodds, the Sandman?! What the heck? I thought I was the only dead person allowed in this story. I guess not! We uncover one of Wesley's oldest cases, which haunted him until the day he died—and it points us in the direction of the Nightmare Stone. But Insomnia has unleashed his own army to hunt us down…the Sleepless Knights. And this issue is their first appearance, kids! Get scared!

KNIGHT TERRORS: BATMAN #1

Written by JOSHUA WILLIAMSON

Art and cover by GUILLEM MARCH

$4.99 US | 40 pages | 1 of 2 | Variant $5.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 7/4/23

Ever since becoming Batman, Bruce Wayne has been a creature of the night. He transformed himself into a symbol that gave the criminals of Gotham nightmares. But now, trapped in the Nightmare Realm, Bruce is stalked by the horror he's created! Can he escape before his own nightmares pull him deeper into the darkness?

KNIGHT TERRORS: DETECTIVE COMICS #1

Written by DAN WATTERS

Art and cover by RICCARDO FEDERICI

$4.99 US | 40 pages | 1 of 2 | Variant $5.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 7/25/23

Jim Gordon stumbles upon a sacred ritual held by three disciples chanting around an enchanted clock…and one of them is wearing the robotic Batsuit that he donned many years ago as Batman…except this metal suit seems to have have soldered directly into the flesh of the wearer! What do these creatures want with Gotham, and why are they targeting Jim's daughter, Babs, too? This has to be a dream, right? Or perhaps it's a nightmare, but if you die in it, you can die in real life as well…

KNIGHT TERRORS: NIGHTWING #1

Written by BECKY CLOONAN and MICHAEL W. CONRAD

Art and cover by DANIELE DI NICUOLO

$4.99 US | 40 pages | 1 of 2 | Variant $5.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 7/18/23

Pigs, pigs, pygs…and clowns! Dick Grayson wakes up in jail to realize a nightmare has come to life: he murdered someone he loves! And the only thing making it worse is his past coming to haunt him in the form of humanoid pigs playing the characters of his childhood at Haly's Circus, scene by scene, leading up to the night of his parents' death. The Batgirls try to help Nightwing figure out who framed him (or why he killed someone!), but it's his cellmate and other unlikely villains in jail who will help him solve the mystery…but are they actually helping him?

KNIGHT TERRORS: POISON IVY #1

Written by G. WILLOW WILSON

Art by ATAGUN ILHAN

Cover by JESSICA FONG

$4.99 US | 40 pages | 1 of 2 | Variant $5.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 7/4/23

It's another absolutely gorgeous and serene day in Pamela Isley's lovely little new neighborhood! Everything and everyone here is wall-to-wall smiles! Nothing ever goes wrong, everyone is friends, and best of all, it's made just for Ivy with lots and lots of love. Now, Pammy, don't frown, don't fuss, and don't fret—just because this wasn't what you thought you wanted, that doesn't mean it won't fit you like a glove!

Now have some pie, dear, don't think too hard, and just smile.

KNIGHT TERRORS: CATWOMAN #1

Written by TINI HOWARD

Art and cover by LEILA LEIZ

$4.99 US | 32 pages | 1 of 2 | Variant $5.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 7/18/23

Forgive me, sister, for I have sinned. I murdered Valmont, the man I love, in order to save the man I loved…Batman…who will never forgive me for breaking his one rule. But please forgive me, Sister Zero, for this Nightmare Realm you've put me in as penance—from which I can't seem to wake up—is my Catholic guilt come to life in the form of your rotting disciples taking my soul. Sister Maggie, if you're still somewhere in there, forgive me, and let me save us in the Nightmare Realm in order to save us in real life! That is…unless we should die before we wake.

KNIGHT TERRORS: HARLEY QUINN #1

Written by TINI HOWARD

Art by HAYDEN SHERMAN

Backup by LEAH WILLIAMS and BEN TEMPLESMITH

Cover by HAYDEN SHERMAN

$4.99 US | 40 pages | 1 of 2 | Variant $5.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 7/25/23

Imagine a world—beyond both the waking world and that of dreams. A world where your every choice creates a series of infinitely rippling profane reverberations. Where donuts and soda cans can do the cancan and I actually am goin' steady with yer mom. Our story takes place there, in the realm beyond the limits of the liminal. A place we call…the Harley Quinn Zone. I'm your host, Dr. Ryleha Q. Niun, attorney of drawers—Just kiddin'. It's still me, Harley! But hey, this one is real freaky—and my life is already pretty dang bananas! Hold on to your buns, 'cause this one is gonna give you some interdimensional chafing for sure! Plus, Leah Williams and Ben Templesmith help me crack a cosmic-mystery night terror! This case goes so many layers deep it's practically a true turductective story, if you will…

KNIGHT TERRORS: THE JOKER #1

Written by MATTHEW ROSENBERG

Art and cover by STEFANO RAFFAELE

$4.99 US | 40 pages | 1 of 2 | Variant $5.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 7/4/23

The Joker's worst nightmare becomes a reality: he's got a day job! How will he handle meetings that could have been emails?! Why did management cancel "bring your child to work" day?! Who will want to make small talk at the coffee machine?! What is Alexis going to pick for lunch?! And who is the masked madman terrorizing Gotham at night?!

KNIGHT TERRORS: ROBIN #1

Written by KENNY PORTER

Art by MIGUEL MENDONÇA

Cover by IVAN REIS

$4.99 US | 40 pages | 1 of 2 | Variant $5.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 7/11/23

It's Robin versus Robin versus nightmare Robins? When the two Bat-brothers get taken into the Nightmare Realm, Jason Todd and Tim Drake must fight against their worst fears and each other as they're forced to relive the darkest moments of their lives.

KNIGHT TERRORS: SUPERMAN #1

Written by JOSHUA WILLIAMSON

Art by TOM REILLY

Cover by GLEB MELNIKOV

$4.99 US | 32 pages | 1 of 2 | Variant $5.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 7/18/23

What does the Man of Steel have nightmares about? Clark Kent knows why he's been pulled into the Nightmare Realm and goes in search of his family and friends, but that journey takes him to the haunted Nightly Planet, where he is confronted by the Super-Reaper! In the waking world, Superman was midflight when he was hit by the nightmare wave. Where he crash-lands will surprise you!

KNIGHT TERRORS: ACTION COMICS #1

Written by LEAH WILLIAMS and PHILLIP KENNEDY JOHNSON

Art by VASCO GEORGIEV and MICO SUAYAN

Cover by RAFA SANDOVAL

$4.99 US | 48 pages | 1 of 2 | Variant $5.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 7/25/23

Slipping into the world of nightmares is only the beginning as Power Girl faces off with the scariest dream of all…herself! Paige may have narrowly escaped the grasp of the devious Johnny Sorrow, but all of that was just a warm-up for the real villain inside. Meanwhile, the Super-Twins are lost in a terrifying dreamscape and being hunted by a nightmare version of their own adopted father, the murderous Cyborg Superman. Can Superboy, Kong Kenan, and the Steel family find the twins in time to save them, or will they join his bloody list of victims?

KNIGHT TERRORS: THE FLASH #1

Written by ALEK PAKNADEL

Art by DANIEL BAYLISS

Cover by WERTHER DELL'EDERA

$4.99 US | 32 pages | 1 of 2 | Variant $5.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 7/11/23

After the Flash Family freed Barry Allen from the dimension Pariah locked him in, the Scarlet Speedster was able to return home for some quality time with Iris and his other loved ones. But after the world is plunged into the Nightmare Realm, Barry's trapped in a different cage, and he'll have to find a way out on his own!

KNIGHT TERRORS: WONDER WOMAN #1

Written by JOSIE CAMPBELL and STEPHANIE WILLIAMS

Art by JUAN FERREYRA and MEGHAN HETRICK

Cover by JAE LEE

$4.99 US | 40 pages | 1 of 2 | Variant $5.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 7/18/23

After investigating an alarming intrusion at the now-defunct Hall of Justice, Wonder Woman and her unexpected new ally, Detective Chimp, suddenly find themselves in a world where their worst nightmares come to life. Who could possibly defeat these things that go bump in the night? The Justice League Dark! The Amazon Princess reunites with her old team to save the world from a sweet dream turned into a beautiful nightmare! Plus, Queen Nubia finds herself trapped in the Well of Souls!

KNIGHT TERRORS: TITANS #1

Written by ANDREW CONSTANT

Art by SCOTT GODLEWSKI

Cover by YANICK PAQUETTE

$4.99 US | 32 pages | 1 of 2 | Variant $5.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 7/25/23

The kids are not all right! After plummeting into the Nightmare Realm, the remaining members of the Titans come face-to-face with a fever dream turned reality: the Terror Titans! These warped versions of our heroes are prepared to do anything to become the next Justice League…even kill!

KNIGHT TERRORS: SHAZAM! #1

Written by MARK WAID

Art by ROGER CRUZ

Cover by DAN MORA

$4.99 US | 32 pages | 1 of 2 | Variant $5.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 7/11/23

ENTER: TETH-SHAZAM?!

Of all Earth's heroes, Billy Batson is the only one in double danger—because he and the Captain are each haunted by their own set of nightmares! And if the World's Mightiest Mortal can't survive his own fears, what chance does the rest of the Shazamily have?

KNIGHT TERRORS: GREEN LANTERN #1

Written by JEREMY ADAMS and ALEX SEGURA

Art by EDUARDO PANSICA, JULIO FERREIRA, and MARIO "FOX" FOCCILLO

Cover by LUCIO PARRILLO

$4.99 US | 40 pages | 1 of 2 | Variant $5.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 7/11/23

Back in space to face his greatest fear! Something is wrong in Sector 2814, and Hal Jordan, Kilowog, and a few other Lanterns must find the mysterious disturbance, despite a ban on any of Earth's Green Lanterns leaving their world. What they discover is a planet controlled by a familiar face—the face of Hal's greatest fear! And in a backup story, Sinestro finds himself thrust into a new reality that drags him into the darkest corners of his past…and perhaps his future.

KNIGHT TERRORS: BLACK ADAM #1

Written by JEREMY HAUN

Art and cover by JEREMY HAUN

$4.99 US | 32 pages | 1 of 2 | Variant $5.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 7/4/23

Black Adam is defending Kahndaq from a border assault when the deadly nightmare wave sweeps the planet, putting all men, women, and children into the nightmare realm…including the fierce monarch! But what are his deepest, darkest nightmares? What horror can put fear into the heart of Black Adam?! Knight Terrors begins!

KNIGHT TERRORS: ANGEL BREAKER #1

Written by TIM SEELEY

Art by ACKY BRIGHT

Cover by MATTEO LOLLI

$3.99 US | 32 pages | 1 of 2 | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 7/25/23

Deep in an abandoned Kobra safe house is a device able to access the dream powers of John Dee, a.k.a. Doctor Destiny. As heroes across the world succumb to nightmares, Angel Breaker wants it. Now, to infiltrate a hall of horrors, she'll need the help of a professional thief—the man known as Raptor. But Angel Breaker and Raptor aren't exactly friends. Can the mysterious merc trust a man who feels nothing but grudges as the strange pair encounter a horror as old as the Coda Sisterhood and even more dangerous? While the world sleeps, Angel Breaker might be the final girl still awake!

KNIGHT TERRORS: ZATANNA #1

Written by DENNIS CULVER

Art and cover by DAVID BALDEON

$3.99 US | 32 pages | 1 of 2 | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 7/11/23

Annataz si kcab!

Zatanna, one of the last people awake on Earth, must defend her unconscious allies Wonder Woman and Detective Chimp from Insomnia's Sleepless Knights—led by their horrifying Sleepless Queen!

But the outnumbered Zatanna can't do it alone. She uses her magic to summon any champion that is still awake, which puts her in an unlikely team-up with one of the world's strangest superheroes: the Unstoppable Doom Patrol's Robotman!

KNIGHT TERRORS: PUNCHLINE #1

Written by DANNY LORE

Art by LUCAS MEYER

Cover by GLEB MELNIKOV

$3.99 US | 32 pages | 1 of 2 | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 7/18/23

Alexis Kaye, a.k.a. Punchline, fears nothing…or so she'd have you believe! Her fears will be pried out of her in the nightmare world where she's being hunted, and she'll be forced to face her deepest, darkest nightmare in true horror-movie fashion!

KNIGHT TERRORS: RAVAGER #1

Written by ED BRISSON

Art by DEXTER SOY

Cover by JEFF SPOKES

$3.99 US | 32 pages | 1 of 2 | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 7/4/23

Defend your life, Rose Wilson! Ravager is separated from Stormwatch and trapped in a nightmare world where she must protect her younger self from being consumed and corrupted by the Murder Man and his blood-crazed Slaughter Squadron. Can Ravager protect a young Rose Wilson without losing her own identity? Why does the Murder Man seem so familiar, and how does he know so much about Rose?

KNIGHT TERRORS #4

Written by JOSHUA WILLIAMSON

Art by GIUSEPPE CAMUNCOLI, STEFANO NESI, and CASPAR WIJNGAARD

Cover by IVAN REIS and DANNY MIKI

ON SALE 8/22/23

Insomnia searches the nightmares of all the heroes for his precious Nightmare Stone and keeps on coming up empty-clawed! Wesley Dodds, Batman, and I must return to the haunted Arkham Tower to confront Insomnia, but…now I know why Insomnia hates the heroes. And I gotta be honest: I'm having a hard time not relating. Maybe Insomnia is owed his revenge.

KNIGHT TERRORS: NIGHT'S END #1

Written by JOSHUA WILLIAMSON

Art and cover by HOWARD PORTER

$5.99 US | 48 pages | One-shot | Variant $6.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 8/29/23

KNIGHT TERRORS FINALE! SPECIAL OVERSIZE ISSUE!

Batman, Superman, and Wonder Woman, along with the DCU's other heroes, have escaped the Nightmare Realm only to find the Nightmare League has followed them home! The entire world has become engulfed in horror, and the last person standing to take down Insomnia is Deadman. But does he want to? And don't miss the exciting ending that continues the Dawn of DC mystery and introduces Dr. Hate! Wait…who is Dr. Hate?

Knight Terrors' thrills and chills are brought to the DC Universe by DC architect and superstar writer Joshua Williamson with horrific art by comics legend Howard Porter!

KNIGHT TERRORS: BATMAN #2

Written by JOSHUA WILLIAMSON

Art and cover by GUILLEM MARCH

$4.99 US | 40 pages | 2 of 2 | Variant $5.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 8/1/23

Bruce is trapped inside the Nightmare Realm, haunted by the dark shadows that he's created. To escape, he must regain control of his body. But that means going deeper into his own mind than he's ever gone before. Can Batman make himself scarier than he's ever been to survive?

Also, what nightmares have Arsenal and Black Canary confronted in the Nightmare Realm?

KNIGHT TERRORS: DETECTIVE COMICS #2

Written by DAN WATTERS

Art and cover by RICCARDO FEDERICI

$4.99 US | 40 pages | 2 of 2 | Variant $5.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 8/22/23

After seeing diamonds violently pour out of a woman's mouth and the metal of his old Batman robo-suit soldered onto someone's flesh to wear around Gotham…Jim Gordon slowly realizes that "the good people of Gotham" being represented by monstrous ideations of power, wealth, and knowledge…aren't very good people at all. Jim's investigation leads him to a mysterious clock, and he goes to Oracle for help to trace who or what is causing this nightmare…but whether he is able to wake up from it at all will be up to more than just himself.

KNIGHT TERRORS: NIGHTWING #2

Written by BECKY CLOONAN and MICHAEL W. CONRAD

Art and cover by DANIELE DI NICUOLO

1:50 variant cover by FRANCESCO MATTINA

$4.99 US | 40 pages | 2 of 2 | Variant $5.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 8/15/23

Nightwing's worst nightmare is to wake up one day realizing he murdered someone he loves and doesn't even remember how or why he did it…and that's exactly the Knightmareverse in which Insomnia has placed him while memories of who Nightwing killed and how he did it start flashing back vividly in his head. To make matters worse, he'll have to work with his cellmates, Two-Face and Scarecrow, to get out of this one alive…

KNIGHT TERRORS: POISON IVY #2

Written by G. WILLOW WILSON

Art by ATAGUN ILHAN

Cover by JESSICA FONG

$4.99 US | 32 pages | 2 of 2 | Variant $5.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 8/1/23

Pamela Isley and Harleen Quinzel are so absolutely, utterly in love that everything and everyone around them is just aces. Their neighbors are so happy it hurts. Why, even the sun is smiling! But when a few rotten eggs sneak into Ivy's perfect little cul-de-sac, things start to go foul. Can the verdant villainess escape the clutches of her own spoiling dream house before it eats her and Janet-from-HR alive?!

KNIGHT TERRORS: CATWOMAN #2

Written by TINI HOWARD

Art and cover by LEILA LEIZ

$4.99 US | 32 pages | 2 of 2 | Variant $5.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 8/15/23

Catwoman is stuck in a nightmare in which her sister, Maggie, parades around Gotham as its savior, Sister Zero. After rescuing Bruce from The Joker, Catwoman calls him Batman…to which he asks her how she knew that name, since he had only called himself that in his head. What year is it in this Gotham, why does The Joker have snakes for limbs, and can Sister Zero and Catwoman pray themselves out of this nightmare?

KNIGHT TERRORS: HARLEY QUINN #2

Written by TINI HOWARD

Art and cover by HAYDEN SHERMAN

Backup by LEAH WILLIAMS and BEN TEMPLESMITH

$4.99 US | 40 pages | 2 of 2 | Variant $5.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 8/22/23

What unseen horrors lurk beyond the borders of the known and the klown? A whispered secret from the elbow of a garden gnome, a parking-lot pass that was lost under the antediluvian car seat from hell, and a nihilistic grease trap that does taxes incorrectly—all of these things and more…are not in this comic. It's Harls again! Part two of this story is just as weird and wacked-out to the max as the last one. This time we'll reveal the one true secret origin of Harley Quinn, and I'll go toe-to-toe-to-toe with one of Superman's greatest foes! Plus, my best pals Leah Williams and Ben Templesmith are turning the clocks backward and forward in the conclusion of their chrono-detective cosmic mystery dream story.

KNIGHT TERRORS: THE JOKER #2

Written by MATTHEW ROSENBERG

Art and cover by STEFANO RAFFAELE

$4.99 US | 40 pages | 2 of 2 | Variant $5.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 8/1/23

The Joker's nightmares have been terrifying and horrific…but what does the Clown Prince of Crime have locked away that might be the most disturbing reveal of the year?!

KNIGHT TERRORS: ROBIN #2

Written by KENNY PORTER

Art by MIGUEL MENDONÇA

Cover by IVAN REIS

$4.99 US | 32 pages | 2 of 2 | Variant $5.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 8/8/23

The undynamic duo of Tim Drake and Jason Todd are on death's door. Lost in their own personal hells with their worst nightmares around every corner and nowhere to run, the two Robins must put aside their differences and find the strength to overcome their fears and fight back.

KNIGHT TERRORS: SUPERMAN #2

Written by JOSHUA WILLIAMSO

Art by TOM REILLY

Cover by GLEB MELNIKOV

$4.99 US | 32 pages | 2 of 2 | Variant $5.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 8/15/23

In the terrifying Nightmare Realm, Superman and Supergirl search for answers and the rest of their family, but Superman is pulled into a haunted part of Metropolis's past, where he learns more about Marilyn Moonlight! In the waking world, an unlikely DC superhero family works to save the world from the Sleepless Knights.

KNIGHT TERRORS: ACTION COMICS #2

Written by LEAH WILLIAMS and PHILLIP KENNEDY JOHNSON

Art by VASCO GEORGIEV and MICO SUAYAN

Cover by RAFA SANDOVAL

$4.99 US | 48 pages | 2 of 2 | Variant $5.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 8/22/23

Reality bites! With her perfect nightmare world slowly showing its cracks, Power Girl searches for answers, hoping to find a villain to punch and a way out. Little does she know a threat from her past is here to control her future. Plus, in the Nightmare Realm, a hideously transformed Cyborg Superman is consuming the Super-Family one by one! Who will be the "final El"? And can the powerless Super-Twins find a way to fight back before Cyborg Superman claims them all?!

KNIGHT TERRORS: THE FLASH #2

Written by ALEK PAKNADEL

Art by DANIEL BAYLISS

Cover by WERTHER DELL'EDERA

$4.99 US | 32 pages | 2 of 2 | Variant $5.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 8/8/23

As Barry Allen plunges deeper into the Nightmare Realm, he's confronted with his biggest fears and experiences some of the most shocking events that took place before his return! Barry continues to run free of the terror, but something's gaining on him…

KNIGHT TERRORS: WONDER WOMAN #2

Written by JOSIE CAMPBELL and STEPHANIE WILLIAMS

Art by JUAN FERREYRA and MEGHAN HETRICK

Cover by JAE LEE

$4.99 US | 40 pages | 2 of 2 | Variant $5.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 8/15/23

No way out! The Justice League Dark find themselves trapped in a labyrinth of horror as Wonder Woman grapples with her deepest fears and insecurities. Will the warrior of truth fall to the lies of the Nightmare Realm? Plus, Nubia takes on the lost souls of Tartarus to prove her worthiness as queen of the Amazons!

KNIGHT TERRORS: TITANS #2

Written by ANDREW CONSTANT

Art by SCOTT GODLEWSKI

Cover by YANICK PAQUETTE

$4.99 US | 32 pages | 2 of 2 | Variant $5.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 8/22/23

As the nightmare rages on and the monstrous versions of the team roam the halls of Titans Tower, a young girl finds herself trapped inside the building. How did she get there, and what heroes can possibly save her as the Titans face their worst fears?

KNIGHT TERRORS: SHAZAM! #2

Written by MARK WAID

Art by ROGER CRUZ

Cover by DAN MORA

$4.99 US | 32 pages | 2 of 2 | Variant $5.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 8/8/23

Trapped in the Nightmare Realm, Mary Marvel thinks she's discovered her greatest fear—but she is wrong. She won't emerge from her dreamscape the way she entered it…at least not if the Nightmare Captain has anything to say about it!

KNIGHT TERRORS: GREEN LANTERN #2

Written by JEREMY ADAMS and ALEX SEGURA

Art by EDUARDO PANSICA, JULIO FERREIRA, and MARIO "FOX" FOCCILLO

Cover by LUCIO PARRILLO

$4.99 US | 40 pages | 2 of 2 | Variant $5.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 8/8/23

As Hal Jordan is swallowed by the nightmare wave, Earth's Green Lantern shows this new malevolent threat what a man with the willpower to overcome fear can do. Meanwhile, as Sinestro grapples with the terrifying new dreamscape he's trapped in, we take a psychological roller coaster ride through his darkest fears—and most painful regrets.

KNIGHT TERRORS: BLACK ADAM #2

Written by JEREMY HAUN

Art and cover by JEREMY HAUN

$4.99 US | 32 pages | 2 of 2 | Variant $5.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 8/1/23

A powerless Black Adam has undertaken a perilous and dangerous journey in the Nightmare Realm with a mysterious feline guide. But a terrifying monster stalks him from the shadows and prepares a trap for the warlord!

KNIGHT TERRORS: ANGEL BREAKER #2

Written by TIM SEELEY

Art by ACKY BRIGHT

Cover by MATTEO LOLLI

$3.99 US | 32 pages | 2 of 2 | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 8/22/23

Angel Breaker and Raptor are trapped in a Kobra Cult lab while the world sleeps. No one is coming to their rescue. Unable to trust even each other, they must now somehow protect teenagers from the horrific Nanny Gillo—a legendary slasher pulled directly from Angel Breaker's deepest, darkest fears.

KNIGHT TERRORS: ZATANNA #2

Written by DENNIS CULVER

Art and cover by DAVID BALDEON

$3.99 US | 32 pages | 2 of 2 | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 8/8/23

Insomnia's Sleepless Queen has transformed Robotman into one of her knights, and now the hunt is on for Zatanna to join them! If the Sleepless Knights succeed in making her one of their own, the Earth will never wake from its unending nightmare.

Powerful magic comes with a powerful price, so Zatanna must decide whether she's willing to pay it to save the world. Which means things aren't looking good for Robotman!

KNIGHT TERRORS: PUNCHLINE #2

Written by DANNY LORE

Art by LUCAS MEYER

Cover by GLEB MELNIKOV

$3.99 US | 32 pages | 2 of 2 | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 8/15/23

It's Punchline versus a nightmare Batgirl for the control of the hearts and minds of Gotham! Can Punchline overcome her deepest fears and anxieties to defeat this bat-cowled beast?!

KNIGHT TERRORS: RAVAGER #2

Written by ED BRISSON

Art by DEXTER SOY

Cover by JEFF SPOKES

$3.99 US | 32 pages | 2 of 2 | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 8/1/23

With danger hot on her heels and nowhere left to turn, Ravager finds herself trapped in the treacherous Nightmare Realm facing the Murder Man and his merciless Slaughter Squadron. With their sights set on unleashing a reign of terror on our world, they need Ravager's help to break through the barriers separating them from our reality.

Can Ravager summon the strength to save us all from certain doom? Or will she fall victim to the Murder Man's diabolical plans? The clock is ticking, and the fate of humanity hangs in the balance.

