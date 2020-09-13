From Hugo Weaving to Cresselia – The Daily LITG, 13th September 2020

The world can seem like a terrible and strange place sometimes, but there are highlights. And at Bleeding Cool you can still read all about comics, merch, TV shows, games, movies and more. Whether that's Hugo Weaving, Supernatural, Cresselia, or more. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running run around the day before and the day ahead. You can sign up to receive it as an e-mail here.
- Matrix, Lord of the Rings Actor Hugo Weaving Talks Missing Franchises
- Supernatural: Jensen Ackles' Adopting Baby; Jared Padalecki Got His
- Full Cresselia Raid Rotation For September 2020 In Pokémon GO
- The Walking Dead Pre-Season 10 Finale Marathon Lets TWD Fans Decide
- Rascal Does Not Dream of Bunny Girl Senpai Manga Improves on the Novel
- Cresselia Raid Guide: Catch A Shiny Moon Goddess In Pokémon GO
- Fear the Walking Dead Season 6 Preview: Morgan Needs Hope, Visine
- DC Comics Spoilers 2021: Stephanie Brown and Cassandra Cain
- DC Comics 2021 Spoilers: A New Name for Poison Ivy
- American Gods Season 3: Wednesday Stage-Dives, Bilquis Rages & More
DC Fandome arrives – but so do the DC spoilers…
- DC Comics 2021 Spoilers: Bane and The Joker
- Read Hundreds Of DC Comics Digitally Free Including Milestone Returns
- What's Censored In John Ridley's Other History DC Fandome Panel?
- This New Rorschach is Obsessed With Hannah Arendt Instead Of Ayn Rand
- DC Fandome Gives Us Our First Look At New Batman Villain, Henchmaster
- Tom King, Batman Writer and Former CIA Officer, Addresses Donald Trump Over 9/11
- "Lucifer": Kelly Clarkson Wants Netflix to Give the Devil His Due [VIDEO]
- One More Time – Crunching Mister Sinister's Gossip Column in Powers Of X #4
- "Justice League" Trinity Get Busty with New Beast Kingdom Series
- IDW Brings John Byrne to New York Comic Con
- "X-Men: The Animated Series" & More: Disney+ Lands Marvel Animation
- Working Out The Blind Items Of Mr Sinister's Gossip Column in Powers Of X #4 (Spoilers)
- Donna Troy and Jim Gordon Infected by Batman Who Laughs in December [Confirmed]
- Could HOXPOX Tempt Kieron Gillen Back?
- Forbidden Planet Comic Stores in the UK Get Actual Dark Crystal Puppet Window Displays
- The New Codename for Red Robin in Today's Young Justice #8, Revealed – But Makes No Sense (Spoilers)
- Marvel Comics Sends Absolute Carnage, Immortal Hulk, Powers Of X, Conan and Captain Marvel For Seconds
- "Preacher" Season 4 "Fear of the Lord" Preview: Humperdoo Breakdances
- Absolute Carnage: Immortal Hulk, Joker/Harley, HOXPOX and Spawn Top Advance Reorders
- Batarang Therapy – Spoilers For Batman #77 and Event Leviathan #4
- Today, Nightwing Begins to Lose His Dick
- Infinity Wars #3 – Your Second Appearance Of Doopool
- Iceman Time-Travelling The Gay Away? X-Men Blue #35 Talks About It…
- Nightwing To Lose His Dick
- Henry Cavill Responds to Today's Superman Dust Up
Plenty of comic book events happening online as a handful return to going offline.
- DC Fandome II
- The Comic Life Of Pets- Pop Art Painting, 2-4pm EDT
- Family Sunday from Home: Manga Comics, University Museums, Iowa State University 2pm CDT
- Matt Hawkins, President of Top Cow Comics
- Rapid City Below Zero writer Josh Dahl
- Jon Hayes, owner of Comic Paradise Plus in West Virginia.
- Infinite Loop and Star Wars Adventures writer Pierrick Colinet
