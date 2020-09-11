Full Cresselia Raid Rotation For September 2020 In Pokémon GO

Cresselia is now the Tier Five raid boss in Pokémon GO. As this Psychic-type, moon-themed Pokémon lords over Legendary raids, it brings with it a completely new raid rotation for Tier One and Three. Here is the entire Cresselia raid rotation for September 2020, along with their Shiny rates and our tips on which of these Pokémon trainers should get after.

Tier One

Gothita

Kirlia

Nuzleaf

Sneasel – Shiny available, boosted odds

It's a small Tier One rotation the Cresselia rotation, with none of the usual suspects that one would expect, such as Shinx, Timburr, or Klink. However, Sneasel will be a good option for those who don't yet have the Shiny, as its rate is above the standard one in 450. However, one could also just wait until it's in the wild for the Holiday Event and catch a thousand of them.

Tier Three

Absol – Shiny available, boosted odds

Alolan Exeggutor – Shiny available, boosted odds

Cacturne

Crawdaunt

Espeon

The theme is Psychic- and Dark-type Pokémon for Cresselia's rotation. Interestingly, Tier Three and Tier One have something unusual in common. Niantic often features a few Pokémon with the standard wild Shiny rate in raids, including Sandshrew, Wailmer, Clefairy, and more. However, this time around, it's only Pokémon with either the "rare spawn" rate of Sneasel and Alolan Exeggutor or the raid/egg-only rate of Absol. Trainers will want to get after Absol during the Cresselia rotation, as its one of the best Shinies in Pokémon GO.

Tier Five

Cresselia – Shiny available, standard Legendary odds of one in 20

Don't miss our Cresselia Raid Guide so you can go in this Legendary Raid with the top counters.

Mega Raids

Blastoise – Shiny available, rate not yet known

Charizard X – Shiny available, rate not yet known

Charizard Y – Shiny available, rate not yet known

Venusaur – Shiny available, rate not yet known

The Mega Raids are unchanged during the Cresselia Rotation.