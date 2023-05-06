From One Side Of Free Comic Book Day London 2023 To The Other From One Side Of Free Comic Book Day London 2023 To The Other - With A Coronation Inbetween (Video)

Today is Free Comic Book Day 2023. It is also the Coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla. I am in London in the middle of both of them. And it is also raining. Less "Happy and glorious" and more "Long to rain over us". Still, mustn't grumble, and there are free comic books to pick up. And even more to buy!

The rain and the reign may have put off some, the line at Forbidden Planet didn't snake around the block and Gosh Comics wasn't chokka on opening. But I expect it will pick up later when the big signings at Gosh kick off. I grabbed a bag full at each store, as well as diving into the sale items. The Cabbie by Marti in hardcover for a fiver? Yes, please. Same with Art Schooled by Jamie Coe, Moonhead And The Music Machine by Andrew Rae, Dalston Monsters by Dilraj Mann. Picked up some of Doug Noble's pandemic thriller comic books as well, the Mr Hardee collection from Michael D Kennedy and Anna Readman's Handlebar Gumbo too.

As for free comics? Frazettaverse, Knight Terrors, Fabulous Furry Freak Brothers, Umbrella Academy/Witcher, Uncanny Avengers, two copies of Fishflies, Star Trek, Marvel's Voices, Choujin X, Shaman King Flowers, The Sacrificers and We Are Legends filled my bag. I may well go back for more… let's see how I do. I wonder what I can trade my double of Jeff Lemire's Fishflies from Image Comics for?

Oh, and it looks as if Gosh Comics also threw in a free hardcover, The Mellors Build An Eco House! That's even more of a free comic book day than I was expecting! I must go back and buy some more comic books to assuage my guilt…

And yes, filmed at about quarter past ten this morning, walking from Forbidden Planet to Gosh Comics in the rain, on Coronation morning. Enjoy me getting slightly damp… and yes I am wearing a Captain Britain shirt. Thought I'd dress for both occasions.