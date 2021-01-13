DC Future State Teen Titans Hits $15 on eBay, Swamp Thing $13 + More

DC Future State has seen DC Comics jump forward all their books by years to see future versions of the characters. Originally this would have been the DC Universe going forward, dubbed 5G, but that all changed last year, so you get a concentrated two-month burst of all the titles instead. So how has all this fuss been affecting the sales of comic books on eBay? Both the Future State titles and other back issues which may have had their profile raised for other first appearances? Here are the latest highs on eBay.

And while the Bulletproof Comics exclusive Puppeteer Lee covers for three of the minimal dress titles are selling for $85 all in, the Dark Detective #1 version is selling for $60 on eBay alone.