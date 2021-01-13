DC Future State Teen Titans Hits $15 on eBay, Swamp Thing $13 + More

Posted on | by Rich Johnston | Comments

DC Future State has seen DC Comics jump forward all their books by years to see future versions of the characters. Originally this would have been the DC Universe going forward, dubbed 5G, but that all changed last year, so you get a concentrated two-month burst of all the titles instead. So how has all this fuss been affecting the sales of comic books on eBay? Both the Future State titles and other back issues which may have had their profile raised for other first appearances? Here are the latest highs on eBay.

Future State Teen Titans Hits $15 on eBay, Swamp Thing $13 And More
DC Future State

And while the Bulletproof Comics exclusive Puppeteer Lee covers for three of the minimal dress titles are selling for $85 all in, the Dark Detective #1 version is selling for $60 on eBay alone.

 

About Rich Johnston

Founder of Bleeding Cool. The longest-serving digital news reporter in the world, since 1992. Author of The Flying Friar, Holed Up, The Avengefuls, Doctor Who: Room With A Deja Vu, The Many Murders Of Miss Cranbourne, Chase Variant. Lives in South-West London, works from Blacks on Dean Street, shops at Piranha Comics. Father of two. Political cartoonist.

twitter   facebook square   instagram   globe  