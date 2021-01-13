DC Future State Teen Titans Hits $15 on eBay, Swamp Thing $13 + More

DC Future State has seen DC Comics jump forward all their books by years to see future versions of the characters. Originally this would have been the DC Universe going forward, dubbed 5G, but that all changed last year, so you get a concentrated two-month burst of all the titles instead. So how has all this fuss been affecting the sales of comic books on eBay? Both the Future State titles and other back issues which may have had their profile raised for other first appearances? Here are the latest highs on eBay.
- Future State: Teen Titans #1, out this week, has sold for $20 on eBay – and going to a second printing.
- Due to an error, some retailers experienced allocations of copies of Future State: Swamp Thing #1 from Lunar Distribution. Any remaining copies of Future State: Swamp Thing #1 from orders placed by the Final Order Cutoff date will be filled in Lunar's January 19th shipments. But it does mean that Future State: Swamp Thing #1 is now selling for $13 on eBay.
- The Next Batman #2, with the Tim/Jace Fox reveal cover has also sold in advance of sale for $10
- Batman #313, with the first appearance of Tim Fox, has sold for almost $800 on eBay, 8.5 CGC. and $500 raw. Wonder Woman Annual #4 has sold for $135 9.8 CGC on eBay. and $30 raw.
- Also, Teen Titans Go #23, the first comic appearance of Red X, has been boosted to over $190 raw on eBay.
- DC's Very Merry Multiverse has sold for $26 on the basis of the first appearance of Jesse Quick.
- Far Sector #1 with the first appearance of Jo Mullein sold for $125 CGC 9.8 on eBay, raw for $18 and the second print selling raw for $45.
- The one-per-store DC Nation Future State catalogue has sold for up to $89.
And while the Bulletproof Comics exclusive Puppeteer Lee covers for three of the minimal dress titles are selling for $85 all in, the Dark Detective #1 version is selling for $60 on eBay alone.