Gamora From Guardians Of The Galaxy Crashes Into Fortnite

Fortnite is getting a new Marvel character added to the mix today as Gamora from Guardians Of The Galaxy arrives to help with the invasion. Playing into the storyline that's been happening the last couple of seasons, the last remaining Zen-Whoberian has arrived to help fend off the invading force from the island, and with her comes a brand new tournament that kicks off this Wednesday. We have the details about it straight from Epic Games for you to read below, as you'll only have a short time to pick up her skin and extras in the game to add to your profile.

We're celebrating the arrival of Gamora by hosting a tournament in her name. On August 11th you'll have the opportunity to earn the Gamora Outfit and Gamora Cloak Back Bling. You and your Duo partner will have 3 hours to earn as many points as you can in 10 games. The top-performing teams in each region will receive the Gamora Outfit and Gamora Cloak Back Bling. Anyone who earns at least 8 points will earn the Daughter of Thanos Spray. As always, Fortnite players must have Two-Factor Authentication enabled on their Epic account and be at account level 30 or above. You can check your account level information on the Career tab in-game. Please read the Gamora Cup Official Rules for all the details and check the Compete tab in-game for when your region's Cup starts.

If you've competed in any of our previous tournaments, the format will look very familiar: