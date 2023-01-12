Gargolyes #2 Delay Creates A Disney Day for Dynamite Dynamite Day. Disney Day. Or both together for Darkwing Duck and Gargoyles in two weeks' time.

Due to printing and shipping delays, Dynamite Entertainment's comic book titles originally scheduled for the 18th of January will now be in stores on the 25th of January along with everything else that would normally have been published by Dynamite for that week.

Which means that the second issue of their Disney licenced series Gargoyles #2 will be delayed a week and will now be out on the same day as Darkwing Duck #1, the 25th of January. Something that Dynamite wouldn't have planned for. But now that it has? Expect them to make lemonade from lemons and give us a Dynamite Disney Day in two weeks' time as a result.

GARGOYLES #2 CVR A NAKAYAMA

DYNAMITE

NOV220583

(W) Greg Weisman (A) George Kambadais (CA) David Nakayama

Dynamite's all-new ongoing series, in continuity with the epic Gargoyles television series continues! The Gargoyles have awakened from their stone sleep – but will it be in time to save Maggie the Cat and her unborn mutate child from Thailog and Sevarius? Plus, don't miss the return of Dominic Dracon!In Shops: Jan 25, 2023 SRP: $3.99

DARKWING DUCK #1 CVR A NAKAYAMA

DYNAMITE

NOV220557

(W) Amanda Deibert (A) Carlo Lauro (CA) David Nakayama

He is the terror that flaps in the night…He is the ferocious fowl who plucks the evil eye from the face of foul play…He is Darkwing Duck! Alongside his trusty sidekick Lauchpad McQuack, Darkwing hyper-vigilantly defends St. Canard from the dastardly, devilish demons who would wage wanton war! By night, our caped defender lurks in the shadows, striking fear (and maybe confusion?) in the heart of the criminal underworld…but by day, no one suspects that Darkwing is also mild-mannered Drake Mallard, a well-meaning father to his adorable adopted daughter, Gosalyn! Can Darkwing successfully navigate his two separate lives, all while looking incredibly cool and impossibly handsome? (Hint: Probably not, but…) You'll have to read to find out! In Shops: Jan 25, 2023 SRP: $3.99