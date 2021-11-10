Garth Ennis & Henry Flint Create Sequel To Hawk The Slayer Movie

Hawk the Slayer was a 1980 British sword and sorcery adventure film directed by Terry Marcel, and starring John Terry that followed two warring brothers who fight to gain control of a magical mindsword and in which Hawk assembles a small force of fighters to help them rid the land and rescue a nun from a powerful and devious enemy, his own deformed brother Vultan, played by Jack Palance. Inspired by Akira Kurosawa's Yojimbo and Sergio Leone's Fistful of Dollars, the result was an English version of the story set in the Dark Ages. The film had an initial negative reception but has since developed a cult following. Sequels were planned, but never produced. Until now.

In 2022, Garth Ennis and Henry Flint will be creating a Hawk the Slayer sequel in comic book form, as a bagged supplement to Judge Dredd Megazine in January 2022, and as a stand alone comic book series published in April, beginning with a 32 page Hawk The Slayer #1 from Rebellion. Garth Ennis has been a massive Hawk fan since he was a child, as has Jason Kingsley, publisher of Rebellion, Jason Kingsley, who cites its influence as one of the reasons he ended up LARPing a knight in shining armour. You've seen the YouTube videos…

A possible 1981 sequel was to have been called Hawk The Destroyer, and filmed in 1981. It was not.In 2015, a sequel titled Hawk the Hunter was reported to be in development with a $5 million budget and there was an unsuccessful attempt to crowdfund on Kickstarter. Rebellion Developments plans to release a game as well as comic books, and Marcel had plans for a TV series called Hawk the Destroyer. Marcel stated that he wanted to explore more of the origin of Hawk and Voltan, how Hawk became a warrior and how Voltan became evil. he also wanted to expand on the idea that there was more than one magical stone besides the mind stone that Hawk wields on his sword. He also wanted to show a little bit about the elves in Hawk's land and imagined the film as a prequel to the original. What, if any of this, will come to the comic books, we find out next year… here's the trailer to the original.