GCPD: The Blue Wall #4 Preview: Social Climbing

GCPD: THE BLUE WALL #4

DC Comics

1122DC170

1122DC171 – GCPD: The Blue Wall #4 Francesco Francavilla Cover – $4.99

(W) John Ridley (A) Stefano Raffaele (CA) Reiko Murakami

Officer Danny Ortega was always at the top of his class at the academy – but nothing could have prepared him for what it actually takes to be a cop in Gotham City. Ortega is ready to make a dramatic choice about his future with the blue wall…until one traumatic incident on the streets of Gotham changes everything.

In Shops: 1/17/2023

SRP: $3.99

