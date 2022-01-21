Gender Queer & Rick And Morty in Oni Press April 2022 Solicits

Oni Press launches a deluxe edition of Gender Queer, a graphic memoir by Maia Kobabe and Phoebe Kobabe, as well as Magdalene Visaggio continuing Rick & Morty comics parodying Star Wars, bringing Marc Ellerby back onto the title, as part of Oni Press' April 2022 solicits and solicitations. Oh and look, a Tea Dragon Society box set as well, and more Jonna The Unpossable, a new graphic novel by Keezy Young, Taproot Garnder And A Ghost, and Season Of The Bruja contining too…

GENDER QUEER HC (MR)

(W) Maia Kobabe (A) Phoebe Kobabe

In 2014, Maia Kobabe, who uses e/em/eir pronouns, thought that a comic of reading statistics would be the last autobiographical comic e would ever write. At the time, it was the only thing e felt comfortable with strangers knowing about em. Then e created Gender Queer. Maia's intensely cathartic autobiography charts eir journey of self-identity, which includes the mortification and confusion of adolescent crushes, grappling with how to come out to family and society, bonding with friends over erotic gay fan fiction, and facing the trauma and fundamental violation of pap smears. Started as a way to explain to eir family what it means to be nonbinary and asexual, Gender Queer is more than a personal story: It is a useful and touching guide on gender identity-what it means and how to think about it-for advocates, friends, and humans everywhere.

This special deluxe hardcover edition of Gender Queer features a brand-new cover, exclusive art and sketches, a foreword from ND Stevenson, Lumberjanes writer and creator of She-Ra and the Princesses of Power, and an afterword from Maia Kobabe.

In Shops: Jun 01, 2022

SRP: 24.99

RICK AND MORTY INFINITY HOUR #2 CVR A ITO (MR)

(W) Magdalene Visaggio (A) Marc Ellerby (CA) Leonardo Ito

After a crash, Rick, Birdperson, and Wubbo are stranded in space. When a mysterious ship approaches, will they find friend or foe?! Meanwhile, the Gromflomite Federation continues its path of destruction, far too powerful for our ragtag group of heroes to stop.

In Shops: Apr 13, 2022

SRP: 3.99

TAPROOT GARDENER & A GHOST TP

(W) Keezy Young (A / CA) Keezy Young

Blue has been living as a ghost for a year when he meets Hamal, a beautiful and sweet gardener who has the ability to see and communicate with ghosts. Together, their friendship develops into something more, but being a ghost, Blue can never truly be connected with Hamal.

When Blue realizes Hamal's strange ability may be putting him in danger, Blue has to find a way to protect him–even if it means leaving him.

This edition of Taproot features a brand-new cover, along with exclusive bonus material.

In Shops: Jun 08, 2022

SRP: 15.99

TEA DRAGON SOCIETY BOX SET HC

(W) K. O'Neill (A / CA) K. O'Neill

In the bewitching Tea Dragon Society series, two-time Eisner Award-winning creator K. O'Neill offers three stories featuring the enchanting world of Tea Dragons. Now collected in a beautiful box set with brand-new box cover art, readers can experience The Tea Dragon Society, The Tea Dragon Festival, and The Tea Dragon Tapestry from start to finish. This charming and peaceful trilogy is heartwarming, inclusive, and absolutely magical.

In Shops: Jun 15, 2022

SRP: 63.99

JONNA AND UNPOSSIBLE MONSTERS #9 CVR A WILSON

(W) Chris Samnee, Laura Samnee (A) Chris Samnee (CA) Matthew Wilson

A new arc begins! After the incredible cliffhanger reveal from last issue, Rainbow and Jonna are reeling-what does it all mean?! The two sisters have come so very far in their search for their father, only to be met with lots of questions…and, as always, giant monsters! Can the girls escape the strange goopy tunnels they are in and find their dad? Plus: The secret origin of Gor and Nomi!

In Shops: Apr 06, 2022

SRP: 3.99

SEASON OF THE BRUJA #2

(W) Aaron Duran (A / CA) Sara Soler

After a disturbing confrontation with an aggressive priest, Althalia Cabrera's abuela Isadora has collapsed, and Althalia is arrested while trying to protect her. Now the young bruja-for the first time without Isadora's guidance-must attempt to summon both her innate strength and her years of training in the craft to try to save her family's beloved matriarch. But it may already be too late to take down the dark forces that seek to strip both of the Cabrera brujas of their power.

In Shops: Apr 13, 2022

SRP: 3.99