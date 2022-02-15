GI Joe: Saturday Morning Adventures #1 Preview: Three Wishes

Cobra Commander gets his hands on Aladdin's lamp in GI Joe: Saturday Morning Adventures #1, but with the existence of this comic, our wish has already come true. Check out the preview below.

GI JOE: SATURDAY MORNING ADVENTURES #1

IDW PUBLISHING

DEC210515

DEC210517 – GI JOE RAH SATURDAY MORNING ADV #1 (OF 4) CVR C 10 COPY PENN

(W) Erik Burnham (A / CA) Dan Schoening

G.I. Joe is the codename for America's daring, highly trained, special mission force. Its purpose: To defend human freedom against Cobra, a ruthless terrorist organization determined to rule the world… well, you know the story! But now, Cobra might have found their most versatile weapon yet! Can even G.I. Joe stop the Aladdin Initiative?

Find out in this special Saturday morning send up, based on the classic 1980s cartoon, and brought to you by the superstar creative team of Erik Burnham, Dan Schoening, and Luis Antonio Delgado (Ghostbusters, Godzilla: Monsters & Protectors)!

In Shops: 2/16/2022

SRP: $3.99