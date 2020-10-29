Giga #1 Review: A Well-Conceived Sci-Fi Comic That Trusts the Reader

Giga #1 8.5/10 A well-conceived sci-fi debut from Alex Paknadel & John Lė that offers something too rare: trust in the reader.

Vault Comics has a new #1 hitting the streets with Giga, a story about humanity after a world-changing war between robots known as "Giga." Let's get it.

For those interested in mecha and futuristic sci-fi, Giga #1 will satisfy in every way. For those hoping to read an interesting and well-rounded story, Alex Paknadel's story more than suffices, as he delivers a brilliantly conceived, intricately realized vision of a future where giant robots are both humanity's gods and also their homes. Though there's a lot we don't yet know about him, the lead character Evan is introduced as an empathetic lead who doesn't run with the pack. He's less of a loner and more of a loyal friend who anchors emotionally to one or two other people, which sets him apart from the "fascist tech-centered religious order" that controls his society. Halfway through the issue, a new and surprising character is thrown into the mix, adding to the stakes of the plot and intrigue of the mythology.

The artwork is gorgeous, excelling on every level. From the character designs that create unique beings (human and robot alike) to the beautiful but deeply unsettling environments, John Lê's work aims high and hits the mark every time. Rosh's colors add dimension, environment, and mood with great skill. Aditya Bidikar's unique lettering, which uses confident white and black lines in place of traditional tails for the dialogue, works well for Giga. Dany Lore, the co-creator/writer of Queen of Bad Dreams and editor of The Good Fight, is credited as a "sensitivity reader" for this series.

Giga #1 is a job well done in every aspect, with a story that intrigues and creates the feeling that the deeper we invest with every issue, the more it will reward. It feels like a peek into a fully-formed society in the future, and Paknadel impresses with his balance between small doses of exposition and restraint. Trust in the reader is rare in comics these days, and even rarer in sci-fi and fantasy debuts, and it enriches Giga from the start.