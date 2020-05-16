Give Your Zoom Meetings Platinum Age Love With Krazy Kat

In 1913 George Herriman gave us Krazy Kat. Kat originally ran from 1913 to 1944 in the New York Evening Journal. The Platinum age comic strip centered around a carefree cat named Krazy, and his unrequited love for a short-tempered mouse named Ignatz. The series has seen reprints through the decades, sometimes under the name Krazy & Ignatz. The comic combined slapstick humor with beautiful, imaginative art that captured the hearts of readers of all ages. Dell even produced its own series, which was wildly different than the original (if not actual) series.

The Billy Ireland Cartoon Library at Ohio State University has bestowed a wonderful Platinum gift onto the world. The world's most extensive collection of cartoon and comic art has released seven unique zoom backgrounds inspired by Krazy Kat. The images range from the late 1930s to the mid-1940s, invoking the feeling of being alone in a big, beautiful world. These aren't busy backgrounds either — so you won't distract your fellow Zoom participants.

Picture yourself in Coconino County with Krazy and Ignatz using our George Herriman "Krazy Kat" backgrounds for Zoom! See all 7 options on the BICLM blog: https://t.co/7DtPLP6aOi pic.twitter.com/oonH0Qnquq — OSU Cartoon Library (@CartoonLibrary) May 13, 2020

There are seven to choose from, so you could very well use a different one week to week. My favorite featured a sleeping Krazy underneath a sign that reads "I witch to be illone" (I wish to be alone). This sign was no doubt written by the simple Krazy, as he sleeps under a moonlit sky in out in the country. It's a beautiful background, and while Krazy is alone, it's due to their own fruition. It's peaceful, dreamy, and a great background.

If you've never read a Krazy Kat comic prior, do yourself a favor and seek them out. It's a Platinum Age staple and is one series that fans of old comics and comic historians shouldn't miss. These backgrounds are perfect for fans and nonfans alike, as we can all resonate with the feeling of being "illone."