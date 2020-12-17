Giving Wonder Woman 1984 Credit – The Daily LITG, 17th December 2020

Welcome to the Daily LITG. The world can seem like a terrible and strange place sometimes, but there are highlights. At Bleeding Cool you can still read all about comics, merch, TV shows, games, movies and more. Including the credits scene for Wonder Woman 1984. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running run around the day before and the day ahead. You can sign up to receive it as an e-mail here.
Daily LITG: Wonder Woman 1984 Credit Scenes and the ten most-read stories yesterday…
- Wonder Woman 1984 Mid-Credit Scene Revealed (Major Spoilers)
- Batman Gets A New Partner In March 2021 (Spoilers)
- Speculator Corner: First Appearance of Wonder Woman 1984's Asteria?
- Tommy Oliver is Back with New Power Rangers threezero 12" Figures
- Transformers Mighty Devastator Gets Re-Release From Hasbro
- Tonight Is Pokémon GO December 2020 Raid Hour #3: Kyurem Again
- NECA Starts 12 Days of Downloads with Godzilla Visual Figure Guide
- Defeating Jessie & James In Pokémon GO: December 2020 Teams
- Brian Bendis Teases Post-Superman Work; Is He Writing Justice League?
- Batman Gives Fanservice – The Daily LITG, 16th December 2020
ICYMI: more you may prefer from yesterday.
In case you fancied more about comic books.
- New Beta Ray Bill Comic By Daniel Warren Johnson in March 2021
- Yet Another DC Comics Anthology, Superman: Red & Blue, For March 2021
- Silk #1 From Marvel In March – Off The MIA List
- Phillip Kennedy Johnson, the New Writer of Superman and Action Comics
- Magical Boy: Scholastic to bring Tapas Webcomic Series to Print
- New Mutants #14 Integrates With The Rest Of X-Men (Spoilers)
- 2000 AD: Future Shocks Radio is Live with Alan Moore Christmas Story!
- J Michael Straczynski's Together We Will Go – A Novel For July 2021
- The Hands – New Big Bad Of The DC Universe (Death Metal #6 Spoilers)
- Nightwing #77, The Most Political Comic This Year Targets DC Owners?
- Will Catwoman Rescue Poison Ivy For Harley Quinn? (Spoilers)
- Marvel Comics Teases The Future Of Black Cat With Nina Vakueva
- Cory Walker's Kickfight – Another Comic In Solid Blood #17 Universe
LITG one year ago… DC was bringing Doomsday Clock to an end
And destroying Lynda Carter's Wonder Woman TV series – how ironic.
- The First Six Pages Of Doomsday Clock #12, The Finale Of This Unauthorised Sequel to Watchmen (Spoilers)
- Professor Xavier's Grossest Move Yet in X-Force #4 [Preview]
- The Wonder Woman TV Series and The New 52 Destroyed in the Arrowverse Crisis on Infinite Earths Giant #1
- Will Doomsday Clock #12 Set Up DC Comics 5G… But Only in Six Years?
- Marvel Comics March 2020 Solicitations – Bounty Hunters, Hellions, Spider-Man Noir, Strange Academy – 15 Titles Frankensteined
- "American Gods" Season 3: Mousa Kraish "Wasn't Asked to Come Back"
- DC Cancelled Collections – Absolute Fables, John Byrne's Man Of Steel Omnibus, Golden Age Batman and Road To Legion
- This Week's Comics Shipment Could Be The Biggest Of The Year
- "Watchmen": Damon Lindelof Offers Post-Finale Season 2 Thoughts
- Capcom Announces Seth To Join "Street Fighter V: Champion Edition"
LITG two years ago… it was Susan and Supernatural
And Marvel was getting calls, unheeded.
- Doctor Who's Susan Foreman: Doctor's Granddaughter, First Companion
- Supernatural Season 14: Looking Back on Our "Lucky 13" Episodes
- Hindus Call For Apology From Marvel Over Uncanny X-Men #5
- What Does Loki Think of His Future? Next Week's Infinity Wars Finale
- Of Course Reed Richards is to Blame… Next Week's Marvel Knights 20th #4
Happening today:
Because things are still going on, somewhere, sometime.
- New Comic Book Day
- POW! Writing and Drawing Comics (Beginner) – Fall 2020 Online 4.30pm ET
- Comic Art Circle Wakefield QC – 7pm ET
Daily LITG: Comic book industry birthdays
There may not be much of a party atmosphere right now. All depends on which state you are living in. But comics folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date.
- Mark Texeira, comics artist of Ghost Rider, Black Panther
- Bart Sears, comics artist, publisher and teacher, Justice League Europe, Violator, Spider-Woman, The First
- Matt Hollingsworth, colourist on Preacher, Daredevil, Alias, Judge Dredd
- Beau Smith, writer on Guy Garder, Undertaker, The Tenth, Wynonna Earp.
- Andy Mushynsky, inker on GI Joe and Transformers
- Ronn Sutton, artist on Elvira, Honey West, Black Zeppelin
- Michael Cherkas artist on The Silent Invasion.
