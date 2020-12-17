Giving Wonder Woman 1984 Credit – The Daily LITG, 17th December 2020

Welcome to the Daily LITG. The world can seem like a terrible and strange place sometimes, but there are highlights. At Bleeding Cool you can still read all about comics, merch, TV shows, games, movies and more. Including the credits scene for Wonder Woman 1984. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running run around the day before and the day ahead. You can sign up to receive it as an e-mail here.

Daily LITG: Wonder Woman 1984 Credit Scenes and the ten most-read stories yesterday…

ICYMI: more you may prefer from yesterday.

In case you fancied more about comic books.

LITG one year ago… DC was bringing Doomsday Clock to an end

And destroying Lynda Carter's Wonder Woman TV series – how ironic.

LITG two years ago… it was Susan and Supernatural

And Marvel was getting calls, unheeded.

Happening today:

Because things are still going on, somewhere, sometime.

Daily LITG: Comic book industry birthdays

There may not be much of a party atmosphere right now. All depends on which state you are living in. But comics folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date.

Mark Texeira, comics artist of Ghost Rider, Black Panther

comics artist of Ghost Rider, Black Panther Bart Sears , comics artist, publisher and teacher, Justice League Europe, Violator, Spider-Woman, The First

, comics artist, publisher and teacher, Justice League Europe, Violator, Spider-Woman, The First Matt Hollingsworth , colourist on Preacher, Daredevil, Alias, Judge Dredd

, colourist on Preacher, Daredevil, Alias, Judge Dredd Beau Smith , writer on Guy Garder, Undertaker, The Tenth, Wynonna Earp.

, writer on Guy Garder, Undertaker, The Tenth, Wynonna Earp. Andy Mushynsky , inker on GI Joe and Transformers

, inker on GI Joe and Transformers Ronn Sutton , artist on Elvira, Honey West, Black Zeppelin

, artist on Elvira, Honey West, Black Zeppelin Michael Cherkas artist on The Silent Invasion.

Subscribe to our Daily LitG Mailing List.

Interested in more Daily LITG discussion about Wonder Woman 1984, Lynda Carter or what this all means? Subscribe to our LitG Daily Mailing List. And we'll see you here tomorrow.