Tommy Oliver is Back with New Power Rangers threezero 12" Figures

Threezero recently teased that they will be collaborating with Hasbro once again, giving fans new 12-inch Mighty Morphin' Power Rangers figures. Two teaser images were released; however, fans were surprised with the Green Ranger's appearance with pre-orders going live today. That is right, Tommy Oliver is back in action with a beautifully crafted 1/6th scale figure from three. The iconic and beloved ranger is back and better than ever, standing at 12 inches tall, featuring a hand-tailored fabric costume, and has roughly 34 points of articulation. Tommy will have four pairs of swappable hands that will go great with his added accessories. Mighty Morphin Power Rangers fans are getting a blast from the past with the return of the Dragon Shield, Dragon Dagger, and the Sword of Darkness. Green Ranger fans will fall in love with this amazingly detailed officially licensed figure from Hasbro. It will be one figure that Power Ranger fans will not want to miss out on.

With the Green Ranger's surprise, I hope that we will see a future release of the White Ranger. These two designs go back to back and will be a great collectible for Tommy Oliver and Power Rangers fans. The Mighty Morphin' Power Rangers Green Ranger 1/6 Scale Collectible Figure from threezero and Hasbro will be priced at $99. No release date has been revealed just yet, but fans will need to pre-order theirs by February 20, 2021, and fans can find him here. All six of the original Power Rangers return and get this special 1/6th scale figure treatment from threezero. If fans want to unite with the original Power Rangers, then threezero is offering a spectacular six-pack bundle that can be found here for $549.00.

"The Mighty Morphin Power Rangers are approximately 12" (30cm) tall, fully-articulated collectible figures with hand-tailored fabric costumes, standard boots, and unique Mighty Morphin helmet. Each Power Ranger figure includes a utility belt, Blade Blaster holster, Blade Blaster, individual weapons, and four (4) pairs of interchangeable hands. The Power Rangers' individual weapons may also be integrated into the Power Blaster by combining the Power Sword, Power Bow, Power Axe, Power Daggers, and Power Lance accessories; included separately with the core five (5) Power Rangers figures. This powerful assembled weapon is used as a finisher on small monsters."

Costume:

One (1) Mighty Morphin helmet

One (1) fabric outfit

One (1) utility belt

One (1) Blade Blaster holster

One (1) pair of boots

Four (4) Pairs of Interchangeable Hands: One (1) pair of Fists, one (1) pair Relaxed, one (1) pair for holding Melee Weapons, and one (1) pair for holding Firearms.

Mighty Morphin Power Rangers — 1/6 Green Ranger

One (1) Dragon Shield

One (1) Dragon Dagger

One (1) Sword of Darkness