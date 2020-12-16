Batman Gives Fanservice – The Daily LITG, 16th December 2020

Welcome to the Daily LITG. The world can seem like a terrible and strange place sometimes, but there are highlights. At Bleeding Cool you can still read all about comics, merch, TV shows, games, movies and more. Including a topless Batman. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running run around the day before and the day ahead. You can sign up to receive it as an e-mail here.
Daily LITG: Topless Batman and the ten most-read stories yesterday…
- NECA Starts 12 Days of Downloads with Godzilla Visual Figure Guide
- Batman Gets A New Partner In March 2021 (Spoilers)
- Saturday Night Live Gets Dionne Warwick, Dolly Parton Approvals
- Transformers Mighty Devastator Gets Re-Release From Hasbro
- Lois Lane Reveals Freaky Source Of Superman's Power In Superman #28
- DC Comics Suffers More Print Problems With Dark Multiverse: Crisis
- The Walking Dead's Michonne Returns For Solid Blood #17 (Spoilers)
- Tommy Dreamer Explains Why WWE Sent Keith Lee Back to Wrestling School
- Was Leaving The Nevers the Price Joss Whedon Paid for Justice League?
- Jessie & James Return To Pokémon GO With Shadow Scyther & Pinsir
ICYMI: more you may prefer from yesterday.
In case you fancied more about comic books.
- Mariko Tamaki and Gurihiru Create Thor & Loki: Double Trouble
- Classic Action Comics Story Up For Auction At ComicConnect
- Rob Liefeld to Reboot Archie Comics' Mighty Crusaders in 2021
- Flakes From Action Comics #1, Up For Auction Today
- Restored Amazing Fantasy #15 CGC 9.8 Spider-Man Up For Auction
- CoupleofKooks Draws New Critical Role Comic, The Tales of Exandria
- DC Publish Crime Syndicate Comic In March 2021
- Is Rorschach #3 A Sequel To Watchmen – Or To Kick-Ass? (Spoilers)
- DC Comics Publish Ongoing Joker Series With Punchline For March 2021
- Archie Comics' $200 To Create Your Own Comic Book
- The Cast Of Generations: Shattered – And When They Debuted
LITG one year ago… DC were cancelling collections
And Orlando Jones was still getting fired from American Gods.
- DC Cancelled Collections – Absolute Fables, John Byrne's Man Of Steel Omnibus, Golden Age Batman and Road To Legion
- "American Gods": Orlando Jones on Firing; Ricky Whittle Posts Response
- Professor Xavier's Grossest Move Yet in X-Force #4 [Preview]
- HBO DC Comics Adaptation Fuelling Watchmen, Sandman and Green Lantern Bookstore Sales?
- X-Men and Spider-Man Get Later and Later From Marvel Comics
- Are These The 25 Biggest Comic Book Stores in the USA?
- Looks Like Stjepan Sejic is Serious About His Poison Ivy Sequel to Harleen, Isley
- "Rick and Morty" S04 "Rattlestar Ricklactica" Preview: Rick's Ship… Safe?
- "Rick and Morty" S04 "Rattlestar Ricklactica" Preview: Rick's Not "Walken"
- "American Gods" Star Orlando Jones Announces Firing [VIDEO]
LITG two years ago… we had Roy Thomas vs Neal Adams
And Poison Ivy was getting cancelled.
- 'Neal Adams Is Full Of Crap' – Roy Thomas Refutes Claims About the Kree/Skrull War
- Konami Releases Info on Upcoming Yu-Gi-Oh! TCG Duel Power Cards
- Recoloured Poison Ivy Cover From Heroes In Crisis #7 Solicitations
- DC Pulls Heroes in Crisis Poison Ivy Death Cover at Tom King's Request
- Of Course Reed Richards is to Blame… Next Week's Marvel Knights 20th #4
Happening today:
Because things are still going on, somewhere, sometime.
- New Comic Book Day
- POW! Writing and Drawing Comics (Beginner) – Fall 2020 Online 4.30pm ET
- Comic Art Circle Wakefield QC – 7pm ET
Daily LITG: Comic book industry birthdays
There may not be much of a party atmosphere right now. All depends on which state you are living in. But comics folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date.
- Leonardo Manco, artist on Hellblazer, Hellstorm and Deathlok.
- Joe Infurnari, comic creator on The Bunker and Evolution.
