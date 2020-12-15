NECA Starts 12 Days of Downloads with Godzilla Visual Figure Guide

NECA is getting back into the holiday spirit as they are kicking off their annual 12 Days of Downloads event. For the next 12 days, NECA will be releasing a variety of digital contact from visual figure guides, backdrops, and maybe even some upcoming figure announcements. This year, things start off gigantic as they start with the one and only King of the Monsters, Godzilla. With their Godzilla line ending, it is a perfect sendoff to showcase some of their amazing collectibles that NECAhas released over the years featuring this magnificent monster. There have been 23 Godzilla figures that have been released from NECA, with some of our favorites being the 1989 Video Game Appearance, the 2001 Giant Monsters All-Out Attack, and the King of the Monsters Godzilla V3 that was released in 2019.

Some of these 6" Godzilla figures can still be found in stores such as Target. If you're trying to save the hassle and fight the crowd this holiday season and then some of these figures can still be found online, with the pieces varying between $27.99 to $34.99 here depending on which version of Godzilla you want to get. Don't miss out on these next 12 days as NECA I will continue to showcase some great visual guides, backdrops, and more digital content that will be pretty awesome to see each day.

"The year is winding down and with it comes another round of updated visual guides! This year, we are happy to share 12 Days of Downloads, showing a complete list of releases for some of our longest running lines and adding some newcomers to the fray. For Day 1, we want to start off with Godzilla. We are so proud of the work we did with this line and are forever grateful for our wonderful partnership with TOHO, allowing us to work on one of the most iconic characters in film history. We also want to thank the fans for supporting our releases over the years. We hope you enjoy the visual guide!"