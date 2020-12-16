Tonight Is Pokémon GO December 2020 Raid Hour #3: Kyurem Again

To the excitement and joy of potentially three trainers, tonight is another Kyurem Raid Hour in Pokémon GO. The Legendary Ice/Dragon-type Pokémon from the Unova Region, who was featured during the summer for what felt like three years, is back for its second month-long stay this December for a raid rotation that feels as if it's lasted about as long as the last presidency. While Kyurem itself is a terrific Pokémon and there's nothing really to dislike about this ice-faced, winged grump… the fact of the matter is, everyone who is actively raiding likely already has Kyurem and it hasn't yet been released in its Shiny form or its fused forms of Black Kyurem or White Kyurem. So… how can Raid Hour be spent this week for trainers sick and tired of Kyurem? We have a few tips.

Trainers uninterested in raiding Kyurem during tonight's Pokémon GO raid hour can:

Prep teams for December's raid weekends: Regirock had its weekend this past Saturday and Sunday, but the next two Saturdays will see the arrival of Registeel and Regice in that order. While you can look forward to complete Raid Guides from Bleeding Cool for both of these Legendaries, the basics are as follows. Registeel is weak to Fire, Fighting, and Ground. Great bets are Reshiram, Chandelure, Lucario, Darmanitan, and Moltres. Then, Regice will be featured the following weekend during the Holiday 2020 Event. It is weak to Fire, Steel, and Fighting. Any of the above counters for Registeel work for Regice as well, but throwing in a Metagross with Meteor Mash would be a smart move.

Complete the Distracted by Something Shiny research: Kyurem might not be available as a Shiny, but Celebi is! There's no bigger pick-me-up to a bummer of a raid hour than catching a Shiny Mythical.

Jessie and James are back: They've got Shadow Scyther and Shadow Pinsir respectively, and both can be Shiny. Definitely far more of a worthy endeavor than Kyurem raids at the moment.

All salt aside, if you're still looking to battle Kyurem, don't miss our full Kyurem Raid Guide.