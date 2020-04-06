Golden Apple Comics of Los Angeles Lays Golden Eggs Twice a Week

Golden Apple Comics of Los Angeles is one of many comic stores making their way during shutdown. As well as website store orders and eBay listings they also have mystery boxes.

"I have a store full of great reads and we are hand packing a USPS medium flat rate box for you and shipping it to your doorstep. All you have to do is pick a theme/characters/genre and send $50 via PayPal to us. And we'll take care of the rest. You will receive over $100 in product. Including 2 trades/hardcovers, 3-4 back issue comics, 4 new releases, some $1 reprints, facsimile editions, a handful of random comics. A 10%-50% off coupon to use when we reopen the shop and some surprise goodies. Send payment and what type of box you want via Paypal to ryan@goldenapplecomics.com"

Golden Eggs From Golden Apple Comics

But they have a new promotion to talk about, running on Wednesdays and Saturdays. "Golden Eggs Instant Winner Game. This is a fun and interactive game happening this SATURDAY 1pm PST on Facebook LIVE where everyone wins a back issue comic valued at at least 1X the price of the entry. One lucky winner will get a comic valued at at least 3X or more."

"The comics and position you have (1-10) will be determined LIVE on Facebook during the live stream and will be randomized by using GOLDEN EGGS. Filled with the numbers 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 0. This way, there is no funny business or cheating."

"Limit 1 per session per person. $10, $20 and $30 sessions available. All spots and back issue comic positions chosen LIVE at random with Golden Eggs."

They ran one this weekend and it seems to have gone down rather well. You can watch how the show played out below – and maybe pick up some tips for this coming Wednesday's show.

Golden Apple Comics opened in Los Angeles in 1979, owned by Bill Liebowitz and Thom Smitham. After Liebowitz' death in 2004, his widow Sharon and son Ryan took over the business and continue to run the store. Based in LA, the shop appeared in a number of film projects. These include Weird Al Yankovic's White & Nerdy, the movie Free Enterprise and Blair Butler's Attack of the Show. DC Comics vice president ten years ago, Bob Wayne, called Golden Apple Comics "one of the most important comic book stores in the world".