Good Luck #1 Doubles Orders At FOC, To 30,000

Last week, we noted publisher Boom Studios recent solid streak and pondered if they could keep it up with up-and-coming creators like Matthew Erman and Stefano Simeone on the launch of their series, Good Luck, which FOC'd this week. As it turns out, the short answer is yes.

As we understand it, the orders for Good Luck #1 doubled its orders at FOC shooting up from around 15,000 initial orders to just under 30,000 copies when the retailers came to make their final decisions. That's easily the biggest creator-owned launch of both creators' careers, but even more impressive in the larger context of the industry. Amidst the publisher's recent record-breaking sales, it's easy to forget that those orders outpace the reported sales of some of the biggest creator-owned launches just prior to the pandemic and Diamond's shutdown last year.

Talking of which, I hear Boom is also seeing regular series tick up in orders, on not only James Tynion IV and Werther Dell'Edera Something Is Killing The Children and Kieron Gillen and Dan Mora's Once & Future, but now BRZRKR by Keanu Reeves, Matt Kindt, and Ron Garney has seen sales increase from issues #2 to #3 (not up to #1 though, don't be mad). Will we see a similar pattern with other recent launches from the publisher like The Many Deaths of Laila Starr by Ram V and Filipe Andrade or Victor LaValle and Jo Mi-Gyeong's Eve?