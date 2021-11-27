Good Smile Reveals My Hero Academia Dabi Pop Up Parade Statue

The League of Villains is coming to Good Smile Company as they reveal their newest Pop Up Parade statue line. Coming out of the hit anime series, My Hero Academia, Dabi has arrived to set fire to your impressive anime collection. This villain is loaded with detail capturing his sinister look straight from the animated television show. Good Smile Company has sculpted this My Hero Academia character with a nice dynamic pose showing off his jacket in the wind. Dabi is also displayed just before using his flaming quirk, but I do wish we got to see some of those blue flame incorporated with his design.

My Hero Academia fans are getting a highly detailed statue for a fraction of the price, and collectors can find him located right here. The member of the League of Villains is priced at $38.99 and set to release in June 2022. Pre-orders are already live, and they will only stay open until December 22, 2021, so be sure to get yours while you can. Good Smile Company has plenty of more My Hero Academia Pop Up Parade, so be sure to fill out your shelves with plenty more of these incredible statues.

"The Hero Killer's will… I plan to make it a reality." POP UP PARADE is a series of figures that are easy to collect with affordable prices and speedy releases! Each figure typically stands around 17-18cm in height and the series features a vast selection of characters from popular anime and game series, with many more to be added soon! Dabi of the League of Villains is next to join the POP UP PARADE series. Dabi's unique coat and menacing smile have been carefully recreated in figure form.