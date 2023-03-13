Grant Morrison Joins DC Comics Pride #1 Special For 2023 DC Comics will be publishing the latest DC Pride 2023 #1, DC’s annual anthology spotlighting LGBTQIA+ characters and creators on the 30th of May.

DC Comics will be publishing the latest DC Pride 2023 #1, DC's annual anthology containing all-new stories spotlighting LGBTQIA+ fan favourite characters and creators on the 30th of May. The 104-page Prestige format comic will feature an introduction by Phil Jimenez, a main cover by Mateus Manhanini, and open-to-order variant covers by Gabriel Picolo (wraparound), Jen Bartel (spot foil), and Oscar Vega (cardstock). The DC Pride 2023 creative teams and the characters they are developing stories for include:

Tim Drake and Connor Hawke by Nadia Shammas and Bruka Jones

and Circuit Breaker and the Flash of Earth-11 by A.L. Kaplan

Midnighter, Apollo and Alan Scott Green Lantern by Josh Trujillo and Don Aguillo

and Ghost-Maker and Catman vs. Cannon and Saber by Rex Ogle and Stephen Sadowski

and Jon Kent and John Constantine by Christopher Cantwell and Skylar Patridge

and Natasha Irons and Nubia by Mildred Louis

Harley Quinn, Poison Ivy, and Crush by Leah Williams and Paulina Ganucheau

and Multiversity by Grant Morrison and Hayden Sherman

and Five-page preview of an upcoming Dreamer story by Nicole Maines and Rye Hickman.

and Pinup pages by Maria Llovet, Ro Stein and Ted Brandt, Travis Moore, Noah Dao, Claire Roe, Babs Tarr, and more.

Which will include Grant Morrison's debut for the DC Pride books. "Harley Quinn and Poison Ivy go to extreme measures to get a little alone time…but there's nowhere on the planet Crush can't crash. Jon Kent gets a comprehensive course in dark magic when John Constantine sics a golem on him. Tim Drake and Connor Hawke learn that there is nothing more awkward than reuniting with an old friend after you've both come out and one of you was indoctrinated by the League of Shadows for a while. Circuit Breaker struggles to stifle his powers after the Flash of Earth-11 leaps out of the time stream and knocks them both into another dimension. Just how far would Flashlight go to honor his lost love? Discover all these stories and many more in DC Pride 2023!"

Last year, Bleeding Cool pointed out that on the 16th of May, DK Books is to publish The DC Book of Pride: A Celebration of DC's Queer Characters in hardcover. ahead of Pride Month, written by Jadzia Axelrod. Jadzia is the writer of the upcoming Hawkgirl series, and of Galaxy: The Prettiest Star, the original graphic novel from DC Comics published last year. DC Comics described the book thus;

Discover the rich history of DC's LGBTQIA+ Superheroes in this inspiring gift-title featuring detailed character profiles and comic book artwork Written and curated by DC expert Jadzia Axelrod, The DC Book of Pride profiles more than 50 LGBTQIA+ characters in detail, including Harley Quinn, Superman, Nubia, Robin, Batwoman, Aqualad, Dreamer, Green Lantern, and many more. Discover their fascinating origins, amazing superpowers, and key storylines. This title is an indispensable and celebratory companion to the DC Pride comic books. With stunning comic book artwork and an exclusive cover artwork by renowned DC comics illustrator Paulina Ganucheau, this book is a perfect addition to the collection of any DC fan.

And now we have the cover.

And DC will also be publishing a special-edition comic book, DC Pride: Through the Years #1, collecting three out-of-print comics in an oversize new release. "DC Pride: Through the Years (80 pages), with a cover by Derek Charm, will publish on June 13 and contains reprints of The Flash #53 by William Messner-Loebs and Greg LaRocque, in which villain turned hero Pied Piper comes out to his friend the Flash and helps thwart a dastardly villain; Detective Comics #854 by Greg Rucka and J.H. Williams, featuring the thrilling beginning of Batwoman's first solo series, which launched her into stardom; and Supergirl #19 by Steve Orlando, Vita Ayala, and Jamal Campbell, which tells the story of Lee Serrano, a nonbinary teenager who befriends the Girl of Steel. It also includes an all-new story by Tim Sheridan and Cian Tormey featuring Alan Scott as Green Lantern, teasing exciting new stories that will light the way for Alan's next great adventure." And throughout its line of monthly comic books, DC will highlight Pride-themed variant covers on series that feature queer characters in regular and lead roles.

Steelworks #1 (Joshua "Sway" Swaby)

Spirit World #2 (Jessica Fong)

Green Arrow #3 (Luciano Vecchio)

Adventures of Superman: Jon Kent #4 (Stephen Byrne)

Superman #5 (W. Scott Forbes)

Batman Incorporated #9 (Rosi Kämpe)

Tim Drake: Robin #10 (Travis Moore)

Poison Ivy #13 and Harley Quinn #31 (connecting covers by Claire Roe)

Nightwing #105 (Yoshi Yoshitani)

Wonder Woman #800 (Ted Brandt and Ro Stein)

Detective Comics #1073 (Amy Reeder).