Green Lantern Corps Special #1 Preview: Thaaros Strikes

Green Lantern Corps Special #1 hits stores this Wednesday. The fate of the Corps hangs in the balance as Lord Premier Thaaros sets his sights on John Stewart's Dark Star Ring.

Article Summary Prepare for cosmic upheaval with Green Lantern Corps Special #1, out on October 9th.

John Stewart battles Lord Premier Thaaros for control of the Dark Star Ring.

This issue promises to expose the United Planets and redefine the DC cosmos.

THE WAR FOR THE FATE OF THE GREEN LANTERN CORPS STARTS HERE! Lord Premier Thaaros sends a surprising foe to retrieve the Dark Star Ring from John Stewart, which leads to a desperate plan to expose the United Planets as a force of evil. Allies and enemies will join this special issue to launch the Green Lanterns in a direction that will change the DC cosmos forever!

GREEN LANTERN CORPS SPECIAL #1

DC Comics

0824DC125

0824DC126 – Green Lantern Corps Special #1 Cover – $6.99

0824DC127 – Green Lantern Corps Special #1 Riccardo Federici Cover – $6.99

0824DC128 – Green Lantern Corps Special #1 Brad Walker Cover – $8.99

0524DC959 – Green Lantern Corps Special #1 Daniel Sampere Cover – $8.99

(W) Jeremy Adams, Phillip Kennedy Johnson (A) Salvador Larroca (CA) Brad Walker

THE WAR FOR THE FATE OF THE GREEN LANTERN CORPS STARTS HERE! Lord Premier Thaaros sends a surprising foe to retrieve the Dark Star Ring from John Stewart, which leads to a desperate plan to expose the United Planets as a force of evil. Allies and enemies will join this special issue to launch the Green Lanterns in a direction that will change the DC cosmos forever!

In Shops: 10/9/2024

SRP: $5.99

