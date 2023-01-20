Gryffen #1 & Ramgod #1 Launch in WhatNot's Full April 2023 Solicits WhatNot Publishing's April 2023 solicitations include their Heavy Metal listings, with big launches for Gryffen and Ramgod.

WhatNot Publishing launches a brand new series Gryffen #1 by Ben Kahn and Bruno Hidalgo, as well as a Heavy Metal series Ramgod #1 by Morgan Rosenblum, Owen Rosenblum, Canaan White, Ren Spiller and Ismail Nihad in their April 2023 solicits and solicitations. Take a look below.

GRYFFEN #1 (OF 6) CVR A HIDALGO

WHATNOT PUBLISHING

FEB231814

FEB231815 – GRYFFEN #1 (OF 6) CVR B DAYGLO – 5.99

FEB231816 – GRYFFEN #1 (OF 6) CVR C BECK – 5.99

FEB231817 – GRYFFEN #1 (OF 6) CVR D KENT STAR TREK HOMAGE – 5.99

FEB231818 – GRYFFEN #1 (OF 6) CVR E UNDERWOOD – 5.99

FEB231819 – GRYFFEN #1 (OF 6) CVR F 10 COPY INCV HIDALGO VAR – 5.99

FEB231820 – GRYFFEN #1 (OF 6) CVR G 25 COPY INCV DAYGLO B&W VAR – 5.99

FEB231821 – GRYFFEN #1 (OF 6) CVR H DAYGLO VIRGIN VAR – 9.99

(W) Ben Kahn (A / CA) Bruno Hidalgo

Series artist Bruno Hidalgo, known for his work on the Ignatz Award-nominated series Heavenly Blues, offers an original cover design for Gryffen in print for the first time.

In the distant future, mankind has taken to the stars and spread across the galaxy. They've encountered hundreds of worlds, met dozens of species…and crushed them all in the iron fist of humanity! Humans now reign over the Milky Way as a fascist empire known as the Sovereign Reach, and their most feared soldier is the merciless Captain Lyla Gryffen. Six months ago, they disappeared. One week ago…they returned. Changed. Radicalized to bring down the empire they once served. Now, Captain Gryffen has a new mission – to recruit a crew of rogue officers and mad scientists, and set fire to the galaxy, no matter how many get burnt along the way.

In Shops: Apr 12, 2023

SRP: 5.99

ASTROBOTS #2 (OF 5) CVR A KNOTT

WHATNOT PUBLISHING

FEB231822

FEB231823 – ASTROBOTS #2 (OF 5) CVR B TRUNNEC – 3.99

FEB231824 – ASTROBOTS #2 (OF 5) CVR C JOSH PEREZ – 3.99

FEB231825 – ASTROBOTS #2 (OF 5) CVR D IZZO – 3.99

FEB231826 – ASTROBOTS #2 (OF 5) CVR E CANNON – 3.99

FEB231827 – ASTROBOTS #2 (OF 5) CVR F 10 COPY INCV IZZO COLOR VAR – 3.99

FEB231828 – ASTROBOTS #2 (OF 5) CVR G KNOTT VIRGIN VAR – 9.99

(W) Simon Furman (A) Hector Trunnec (CA) Phillip Knott

Cover by Philip Knott, known for his work on IDW's Transformers: Last Bot Standing.

Simon Furman, writer of the original Transformers comic series and creator of Marvel's Death's Head, has teamed up with Heavy Metal artist Hector Trunnec to create an all-new Mecha-Masterwork based on the toyline designed by Aaron Thomas.

Pathfinders, Pioneers…breaking new ground in the furthest reaches of the galaxy…they are – ASTROBOTS.

Tensions mount as the colony ship Persephone approaches its new home world. The mecha denizens of Colony World-1 prepare for the ship's arrival and soon will be introduced to Athena, a female warrior Astrobot and the protector of the travelers from Earth. As Apollo struggles against the new paradigm in Atlas City, the Athena bots may soon realize that things have changed since humanity began its journey across the stars.

In Shops: Apr 26, 2023

SRP: 3.99

LIQUID KILL #3 (OF 5) CVR A YUNE (MR)

WHATNOT PUBLISHING

FEB231829

FEB231830 – LIQUID KILL #3 (OF 5) CVR B IUMAZARK (MR) – 3.99

FEB231831 – LIQUID KILL #3 (OF 5) CVR C BURNHAM (MR) – 3.99

FEB231832 – LIQUID KILL #3 (OF 5) CVR D GEORGIEV (MR) – 3.99

FEB231833 – LIQUID KILL #3 (OF 5) CVR E 10 COPY INCV IUMAZARK VAR (MR) – 3.99

FEB231834 – LIQUID KILL #3 (OF 5) CVR F YUNE VIRGIN VAR (MR) – 9.99

(W) Max Hoven, Aaron Crow (A) Gabriel Iumazark (CA) Sunghan Yune

Art by South Korean artist, Sunghan Yune AKA Crystal Cowboy, cover artist for Marvel's Tiger Division, Thanos, Black Cat and more.

LIQUID KILL follows sadist-slaughtering vigilantes as they encounter pure evil in a blood-soaked cyberpunk future (à la GHOST IN THE SHELL meets JOHN WICK) written by the creators of the critically-acclaimed series IT EATS WHAT FEEDS IT and artist Gabriel Iumazark (Boom! Studios).

For the staff and clientele at a mysterious island hotel, it's just another night of masquerades and vice. But when members of Liquid Kill lay siege, demanding compliance or death, adrenaline quickly floods the halls.

Searching for their kidnapped leader, Kai and her comrades are forced to learn the greater mysteries of the island, and they may not be ready for what's ahead.

In Shops: Apr 19, 2023

SRP: 3.99

THE EXILED #4 (OF 6) CVR A BLANCO (MR)

WHATNOT PUBLISHING

FEB231835

FEB231836 – THE EXILED #4 (OF 6) CVR B ESKIVO (MR) – 3.99

FEB231837 – THE EXILED #4 (OF 6) CVR C ASEVEDO (MR) – 3.99

FEB231838 – THE EXILED #4 (OF 6) CVR D KENT ALIENS HOMAGE (MR) – 3.99

FEB231839 – THE EXILED #4 (OF 6) CVR E 10 COPY INCV BLANCO B&W VAR (MR) – 3.99

FEB231840 – THE EXILED #4 (OF 6) CVR F ASEVEDO VIRGIN VAR (MR) – 9.99

(W) Wesley Snipes, Keith Arem, Adam Lawson (A) Eskivo (CA) Ermitis Blanco

Cover by Cuban artist and animator Ermitis Blanco who previously illustrated covers for Popstar Assassins and Until My Knuckles Bleed.

WESLEY SNIPES (The producer and star of the Blade franchise) presents his original series, THE EXILED, a genre-bending Sci-Fi Noir described as "Seven meets Blade Runner."

Roach ventures underground to uncover the Serial Killer's hidden lair, but instead finds a race of alien refugees that have been on Earth for five-thousand years. The C.O.R.E. believes Roach has betrayed them, and Gentry initiates OPERATION PURGE, which will exterminate all alien life on the planet.

In Shops: May 10, 2023

SRP: 3.99

QUESTED #5 CVR A JACINTO

WHATNOT PUBLISHING

FEB231841

FEB231842 – QUESTED #5 CVR B WALLIS – 3.99

FEB231843 – QUESTED #5 CVR C ESKIVO – 3.99

FEB231844 – QUESTED #5 CVR D RICHARDSON VIDEO GAME HOMAGE – 3.99

(W) Michael Calero, Thomas Parson (A) Kit Wallis (CA) Kim Jacinto

Cover art by Kim Jacinto (Marvel's Spider-Man 2099) with interior art by Kit Wallis (series artist).

Quested fuses the attitude of Hellboy and the fantasy-adventure spirit of Legend of Zelda as it follows the questing misadventures of pawn shop owner and morally ambiguous hero-for-hire, Jinx, through a world filled with lizard henchmen, dungeon-bosses, and unicorn burgers!

It's full dungeon-busting mayhem in this issue of Quested when the past finally catches up with Jinx & Company. As Frogdard returns, our heroes are forced into the lair of the dreaded Ferryman himself. In this head-on collision with some of their greatest foes, will our band of morally ambiguous adventurers have what it takes to survive?

In Shops: Apr 05, 2023

SRP: 3.99

RAMGOD #1 (OF 7) CVR A DATOLLI (MR)

WHATNOT – HEAVY METAL

FEB231845

FEB231846 – RAMGOD #1 (OF 7) CVR B MACK (MR) – 4.99

FEB231847 – RAMGOD #1 (OF 7) CVR C WILLIS (MR) – 4.99

FEB231848 – RAMGOD #1 (OF 7) CVR D PAREL (MR) – 4.99

FEB231849 – RAMGOD #1 (OF 7) CVR E TRUNNEC (MR) – 4.99

FEB231850 – RAMGOD #1 (OF 7) CVR F BLANK SKETCH VAR (MR) – 5.99

FEB231851 – RAMGOD #1 (OF 7) CVR G 10 COPY INCV GALA VAR (MR) – 4.99

FEB231852 – RAMGOD #1 (OF 7) CVR H 25 COPY INCV WILLIS B/W VAR (MR) – 4.99

FEB231853 – RAMGOD #1 (OF 7) CVR I 50 COPY INCV MACK (MR) – 4.99

FEB231854 – RAMGOD #1 (OF 7) CVR J DATOLLI VIRGIN VAR (MR) – 9.99

FEB231855 – RAMGOD #1 (OF 7) CVR K WILLIS BLUE VAR LTD 500 (MR) – 19.99

(W) Morgan Rosenblum, Owen Rosenblum (A) Canaan White, Ren Spiller, Ismail Nihad (CA) Carlos Dattoli

Cover by Carlos Datolli best known for his work on Power Rangers from BOOM! Studios.

THE FUTURE'S MOST DANGEROUS SPORT JUST GOT A NEW PLAYER.

RAMG D follows Clint Bowler, a former troubled star athlete turned NCPD Beat Cop, as he tries to balance his dueling responsibilities as a cop and as a father. But his teenage son, Malcolm, wants nothing to do with him. That is until Clint is recruited by Malcolm's favorite team in the world's most dangerous sport, RAMG D, after a video of him chasing a perpetrator goes viral.

With a second shot at his dreams, and a chance to find common ground with his son, Clint's future is looking bright. But looks can be deceiving in New City, and for Clint's new teammates, they have a nefarious side hustle that will force Clint to sacrifice his newfound stardom or his morality. Either way, it's a dangerous game.

RAMG D feels like Point Break meets Fast & Furious, but in a CyberPunk setting that introduces a brand new super high-octane global sport.

In Shops: Apr 26, 2023

SRP: 4.99

HEAVY METAL VOL 2 #3 CVR A RICCARDI (MR)

WHATNOT – HEAVY METAL

FEB231856

FEB231857 – HEAVY METAL VOL 2 #3 CVR B HILDEBRANDT VAR (MR) – 9.99

FEB231858 – HEAVY METAL VOL 2 #3 CVR C STERN (MR) – 9.99

FEB231859 – HEAVY METAL VOL 2 #3 CVR D MURUGIAH (MR) – 9.99

(W) VARIOUS (A) VARIOUS (CA) Vincenzo Riccardi

Italian comic book artist, Vincenzo Riccardi, has worked for publishers worldwide, including Boom! Studios, IDW, Image, Zenescope, Aftershock, as well as Marvel's Sideshow Collectibles, and now with this debut contribution, Heavy Metal Magazine.

The legendary sci-fi, fantasy and horror magazine commemorated the start of its 46th

year with a brand new #1 issue, featuring original stories and serials and designed as a

jumping on-point for new readers. Issue #3 continues to take us to dark and mysterious places, as only HEAVY METAL can.

This month's stories include the continuation of SCREAM by Luca Conca and Gloria Caiponni, CHINESE STORY by Daniele Afferni, A DARKER GOD by Homero Rios, Andres Esparza, Oscar Carreno, and JAME, WIREMONKEYS by Dan Schaffer and SOMETHING SEEMS OFF by Chris Anderson, and the debut of GEO-GRAPHICS by writer Marko Stojanovic and artist Well-Bee.

Author(s): Gloria Ciapponi, Daniele Afferni, Homero Rios, Dan Schaffer, Marko Stojanovic, and Chris Anderson

Artist(s): Luca Conca, Daniele Afferni, Andres Esparza, Oscar Carreno, Dan Schaffer, Well-Bee, and Chris Anderson

In Shops: May 03, 2023

SRP: 9.99