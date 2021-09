Gunslinger Spawn #1 Utterly Dominated Advance Reorders

We knew that Gunslinger Spawn #1 got 385,000 advance reorders from comic book retailers. Now we know how they were spread. . Greetings from the coal face of the direct comics market. Where retailers try to increase their orders of certain comics ahead of sale. Where supply and demand and most accurately reflected, where you can see which books are hot, where new orders are coming in and how retailers are reacting to new, unanticipated desire! And courtesy of Advance Reorders stats from Diamond Comic Distributors.

TOP 25 ADVANCE REORDERS COMICS/GRAPHIC NOVELS/TPS

Publication Price Publisher GUNSLINGER SPAWN #1 CVR D CAPULLO $5.99 IMAGE COMICS GUNSLINGER SPAWN #1 CVR B MCFARLANE $5.99 IMAGE COMICS GUNSLINGER SPAWN #1 CVR G BOOTH CONNECTING $5.99 IMAGE COMICS GUNSLINGER SPAWN #1 CVR E KIRKMAN $5.99 IMAGE COMICS GUNSLINGER SPAWN #1 CVR C ALEXANDER $5.99 IMAGE COMICS GUNSLINGER SPAWN #1 CVR F REVOLVER $5.99 IMAGE COMICS GUNSLINGER SPAWN #1 CVR A BOOTH $5.99 IMAGE COMICS GUNSLINGER SPAWN #1 CVR H 50 COPY INCV CAPULLO SKETCH CVR $5.99 IMAGE COMICS DEPARTMENT OF TRUTH TP VOL 02 (MR) $16.99 IMAGE COMICS ARMY OF DARKNESS 1979 #2 CVR M FOC BONUS FLEECS & FORSTNER $3.99 DYNAMITE ME YOU LOVE IN THE DARK #2 (OF 5) 2ND PTG CVR A (MR) $3.99 IMAGE COMICS AFTER DARK ONE SHOT CVR A TONY HARRIS $6.99 AFTERSHOCK CROSS TO BEAR #1 CVR A BANOVIC $4.99 AFTERSHOCK WHITE #3 2ND PTG (MR) $3.99 BLACK MASK DEPARTMENT OF TRUTH #7 2ND PTG (MR) $3.99 IMAGE COMICS DEPARTMENT OF TRUTH #8 2ND PTG (MR) $3.99 IMAGE COMICS CHICKEN DEVIL #1 CVR C MASK VARIANT $4.99 AFTERSHOCK DEPARTMENT OF TRUTH #10 2ND PTG (MR) $3.99 IMAGE COMICS DEPARTMENT OF TRUTH #9 2ND PTG (MR) $3.99 IMAGE COMICS DEPARTMENT OF TRUTH #11 2ND PTG (MR) $3.99 IMAGE COMICS DEPARTMENT OF TRUTH #12 2ND PTG (MR) $3.99 IMAGE COMICS MAZEBOOK #2 (OF 5) CVR A LEMIRE $5.99 DARK HORSE MOON KNIGHT #1 3RD PTG CAPPUCCIO VAR $4.99 MARVEL PRH FINE PRINT TP VOL 01 (MR) $16.99 IMAGE COMICS DARK AGES #1 (OF 6) 2ND PTG COELLO VAR $4.99 MARVEL PRH

TOP 25 REORDERS COMICS/GRAPHIC NOVELS/TPS

Publication Price Publisher AMAZING SPIDER-MAN OMNIBUS HC VOL 05 KANE DM VAR $125.00 MARVEL COMICS INVINCIBLE COMPENDIUM TP VOL 01 $64.99 IMAGE COMICS SOMETHING IS KILLING CHILDREN TP VOL 01 (C: 0-1-2) $14.99 BOOM! STUDIOS INVINCIBLE COMPENDIUM TP VOL 02 $64.99 IMAGE COMICS INVINCIBLE COMPENDIUM TP VOL 03 $64.99 IMAGE COMICS FANTASTIC FOUR OMNIBUS HC VOL 03 KIRBY DM VAR NEW PTG $125.00 MARVEL COMICS AVENGERS EARTH MIGHTIEST BOX SET SLIPCASE $500.00 MARVEL COMICS LOKI OMNIBUS HC VOL 01 BROOKS CVR $125.00 MARVEL COMICS SPAWN COMPENDIUM TP VOL 01 (NEW EDITION) (MR) $59.99 IMAGE COMICS CAPTAIN AMERICA REMENDER OMNIBUS HC IMMONEN DM VAR $125.00 MARVEL COMICS BERSERK DELUXE EDITION HC VOL 08 (C: 0-1-2) $49.99 DARK HORSE WALKING DEAD COMPENDIUM TP VOL 01 (MR) $59.99 IMAGE COMICS SPIDER-MAN BY MCFARLANE OMNIBUS HC RED BLUE COST CVR NEW PTG $75.00 MARVEL COMICS SPIDER-MAN BY MCFARLANE OMNIBUS HC BLCK COST DM VAR NEW PTG $75.00 MARVEL COMICS BERSERK DELUXE EDITION HC VOL 03 (MR) (C: 0-1-2) $49.99 DARK HORSE WHAT IF ORIGINAL MARVEL SERIES OMNIBUS HC VOL 01 BUSCEMA DM $100.00 MARVEL COMICS SOMETHING IS KILLING CHILDREN TP VOL 03 $14.99 BOOM! STUDIOS X-MEN AGE OF APOCALYPSE OMNIBUS COMP HC KUBERT CVR NEW PTG $125.00 MARVEL COMICS SOMETHING IS KILLING CHILDREN TP VOL 02 (C: 0-1-2) $14.99 BOOM! STUDIOS SENSOR HC (MR) (C: 0-1-2) $19.99 VIZ LLC COSMIC GHOST RIDER OMNIBUS HC VOL 01 SHAW DM VAR $100.00 MARVEL COMICS WALKING DEAD COMPENDIUM TP VOL 04 $59.99 IMAGE COMICS CHAINSAW MAN GN VOL 06 (C: 0-1-2) $9.99 VIZ LLC DAREDEVIL BY BENDIS & MALEEV OMNIBUS HC VOL 01 NEW PTG $100.00 MARVEL COMICS SAGA DLX ED HC VOL 01 $49.99 IMAGE COMICS