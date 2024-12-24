Posted in: BBC, Comics, Current News, TV | Tagged: chris riddell, Hannah Berry

Hannah Berry And Chris Riddell Team Up For University Challenge

Graphic novelist Hannah Berry and cartoonist Chris Riddell team up for this year's Christmas University Challenge

Comic book creator and former Comics Laureate Hannah Berry is joining cartoonist Chris Riddell as part of the University of Brighton's team playing University Challenge on BBC Two this Christmas, alongside actor/activist Adam Pearson of A Different Man and Professor David Taylor.

The Christmas University Challenge is usually made up of notable alumni of Universities, but this is the first time two comic book creators have been on the same team.

Hannah Berry is a Fellow of the Royal Society of Literature and UK Comics Laureate 2019-21, and creator of the graphic novels Britten & Brulightly, Adamtime and Livestock, as well as creating comics for 2000AD, New England Journal of Medicine, New Statesman and Prospect Magazine, and is on the steering committee of the Society of Authors' Comics Creators Network.

Chris Riddell OBE creates children's books, comics and is a political cartoonist for the Observer. He has won three Kate Greenaway Medals – the British librarians' annual award for the best-illustrated children's book. He has illustrated The Edge Chronicles series, Pirate Diary: The Journal of Jake Carpenter, Muddle Earth, Barnaby Grimes, Ottoline, and many more, including The Graveyard Book, Coraline, Fortunately, the Milk and Odd And The Frost Giants, all written by Neil Gaiman.

The University of Warwick will also have Yomi Adegoke, author of Slay in Your Lane and The List; King's College will have Richard K. Morgan, author of Altered Carbon and The Steel Remains, and St Andrews University has Abigail Thorn, from House of the Dragon and The Acolyte as well as YouTube channel Philosophytube.

University Challenge first ran as a quiz show between competing University students and ran on ITV from 1962 to 1987 with host Bamber Gascoigne. The BBC revived the programme in 1994, with Jeremy Paxman until 2023, succeeded by current host Amol Rajan. It also formed the basis for the movie Starter For Ten, starring Alice Eve, Dominic Cooper, Mark Gatiss, James Corden, Benedict Cumberbatch, Catherine Tate, and James McAvoy.

The University Of Brighton will be playing Manchester Metropolitan University on Boxing Day on BBC2 at 8.30 pm.

