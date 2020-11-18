Happy Birthday Alan Moore, The Daily LITG, 18th November 2020

Welcome to the Daily LITG. The world can seem like a terrible and strange place sometimes, but there are highlights. At Bleeding Cool you can still read all about comics, merch, TV shows, games, movies and more. From Pokémon GO, X-Men and Transformers to Alan Moore's birthday – The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running run around the day before and the day ahead. You can sign up to receive it as an e-mail here.
Daily LITG: Pokémon GO, X-Men and Transformers – The ten most-read stories yesterday…
What you were reading yesterday, the numbers don't lie.
- Tasks & Rewards For Pokémon GO HOME Event Full Timed Research
- Uncanny X-Men and Transformers Crossover to Create Ultimate X-Spanse
- The Boys Season 3: Jensen Ackles' Soldier Boy Going Bearded Cap?
- Shiny Slowpoke Has Been Released In Pokémon GO
- Terrakion, Cobalion, and Virizion Return to Raids in Pokémon GO
- Saying Goodbye To DC Comics Staffers In February 2021
- Rick and Morty Butter-Robot Comes to Life from Digital Dream Labs
- Joëlle Jones' Wonder Girl Continue In DC Omniverse Stories in 2021
- Shiny Virizion Raid Guide For Pokémon GO Players
- Star Trek: Discovery Season 3 Preview: Burnham and Georgiou Go Rogue
ICYMI: more you may prefer from yesterday.
In case, I don't know, you fancied reading about comic books.
- Dave Stevens Documentary Seeks Stories About Rocketeer Creator
- The Insult That Made A Man Out Of Rorschach (Spoilers)
- Man-Bat #1- The Last We'll See Of This Sort Of Thing For Some Time?
- The Death Of Batman In Death Metal #5? Or #1? (Spoilers)
- Duncan Jones Is Working On Something Very Big He Can't Talk About
- What Industry Secrets Does Female-Centric Revenge Saga Hide?
- Paul Allor, Paul Tucker Create New Queer Horror Comic, Hollow Heart
- Harley Quinn Still In Love With Poison Ivy – Batman #103 Spoilers
- Endless Winter Preview and Checklist in This Week's DC Comics
LITG One year ago, we were looking at Rick & Morty
And Morbius was changing his designation.
- "Rick and Morty" Season 4 "The Old Man and the Seat" Preview [VIDEO]
- What Pushed Morbius the Living Vampire Omnibus From T to Parental Advisory Rating?
- DC Bait Readers By Having Catwoman Cheat On Batman With Nightwing in February
- "Stranger Things" Season 4 "Video Store Fridays" : "Starship Troopers", "Assassin's Creed", & More
- "Doctor Who": Jodie Whittaker Anoints New Doctor, Brings the Feels [Video]
- Warner Bros. Greenlit a "Doctor Sleep" Sequel Before it Underperformed
- Disney Announces 5 New Marvel Studios Release Dates, "The King's Man" Delayed
- Disney History "Hidden Gems" You Might've Missed on Disney+
- Harley Quinn and The Joker Get Back Together For DC Crimes of Passion in February?
- Who is Thor 2099? 2099 Alpha #1 [Preview]
LITG Two years ago, the Johnny Depp debate was just beginning
And Stan Lee's death was causing ructions.
- Johnny Depp Continues to Shatter the Magic of Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald
- Serious Allegations Made About the Last Days of Stan Lee
- Batman Writer Tom King Takes on Bill Maher Over Stan Lee and Donald Trump
- Katheryn Winnick Shares New 'Vikings' Season 5b Teaser
- Looks Like Leviathan Begins in Action Comics #1007
Happening today
Lots of events are online now – but not all.
- New Comic Book Day
- Comic Illustration, 6-7pm ET, Age 11-14, FREE Join us for an introduction in how to create your very own comic illustrations.
- Art School for Comic Creators, 6:30-8pm ET $60. Learn the ins and outs of illustration! Hone your technical abilities as an artist, and learn the basics of design when it comes to characters, environments, and more.
- Store Signing Coliseum of Comics Kissimmee, Austin St John and David Fielding, 5:30pm – 8pm ET.
- Store Signing Coliseum of Comics Fashion Square Mall, Austin St John and David Fielding, 2pm – 4:30pm ET
- POW! Writing and Drawing Comics (Beginner) – Fall 2020 Online, 4.20-5.50pm ET
Daily LITG: Comic book industry birthdays
There may not be much of a party atmosphere right now. All depends on which state you are living in. But comics folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date.
- Alan Moore, publisher of Dodgem Logic
- Comic book editor Lysa Hawkins
- Eugene Varbanets, manga creator of CIRO
- Comic book journalist Joshua Stone
- Carr D'Angelo, owner of comic retailer Earth 2
- Angel, Hald Past Midnight, Generation Zero artist Stephen Mooney.
