Happy Birthday Alan Moore, The Daily LITG, 18th November 2020

Welcome to the Daily LITG. The world can seem like a terrible and strange place sometimes, but there are highlights. At Bleeding Cool you can still read all about comics, merch, TV shows, games, movies and more. From Pokémon GO, X-Men and Transformers to Alan Moore's birthday – The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running run around the day before and the day ahead. You can sign up to receive it as an e-mail here.

Daily LITG: Pokémon GO, X-Men and Transformers – The ten most-read stories yesterday…

What you were reading yesterday, the numbers don't lie.

  1. Tasks & Rewards For Pokémon GO HOME Event Full Timed Research
  2. Uncanny X-Men and Transformers Crossover to Create Ultimate X-Spanse
  3. The Boys Season 3: Jensen Ackles' Soldier Boy Going Bearded Cap?
  4. Shiny Slowpoke Has Been Released In Pokémon GO
  5. Terrakion, Cobalion, and Virizion Return to Raids in Pokémon GO
  6. Saying Goodbye To DC Comics Staffers In February 2021
  7. Rick and Morty Butter-Robot Comes to Life from Digital Dream Labs
  8. Joëlle Jones' Wonder Girl Continue In DC Omniverse Stories in 2021
  9. Shiny Virizion Raid Guide For Pokémon GO Players
  10. Star Trek: Discovery Season 3 Preview: Burnham and Georgiou Go Rogue

ICYMI: more you may prefer from yesterday.

In case, I don't know, you fancied reading about comic books.

  1. Dave Stevens Documentary Seeks Stories About Rocketeer Creator
  2. The Insult That Made A Man Out Of Rorschach (Spoilers)
  3. Man-Bat #1- The Last We'll See Of This Sort Of Thing For Some Time?
  4. The Death Of Batman In Death Metal #5? Or #1? (Spoilers)
  5. Duncan Jones Is Working On Something Very Big He Can't Talk About
  6. What Industry Secrets Does Female-Centric Revenge Saga Hide?
  7. Joëlle Jones' Wonder Girl Continue In DC Omniverse Stories in 2021
  8. Paul Allor, Paul Tucker Create New Queer Horror Comic, Hollow Heart
  9. Harley Quinn Still In Love With Poison Ivy – Batman #103 Spoilers
  10. Endless Winter Preview and Checklist in This Week's DC Comics

LITG One year ago, we were looking at Rick & Morty

And Morbius was changing his designation.

  1. "Rick and Morty" Season 4 "The Old Man and the Seat" Preview [VIDEO]
  2. What Pushed Morbius the Living Vampire Omnibus From T to Parental Advisory Rating?
  3. DC Bait Readers By Having Catwoman Cheat On Batman With Nightwing in February
  4. "Stranger Things" Season 4 "Video Store Fridays" : "Starship Troopers", "Assassin's Creed", & More
  5. "Doctor Who": Jodie Whittaker Anoints New Doctor, Brings the Feels [Video]
  6. Warner Bros. Greenlit a "Doctor Sleep" Sequel Before it Underperformed
  7. Disney Announces 5 New Marvel Studios Release Dates, "The King's Man" Delayed
  8. Disney History "Hidden Gems" You Might've Missed on Disney+
  9. Harley Quinn and The Joker Get Back Together For DC Crimes of Passion in February?
  10. Who is Thor 2099? 2099 Alpha #1 [Preview]

LITG Two years ago, the Johnny Depp debate was just beginning

And Stan Lee's death was causing ructions.

  1. Johnny Depp Continues to Shatter the Magic of Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald
  2. Serious Allegations Made About the Last Days of Stan Lee
  3. Batman Writer Tom King Takes on Bill Maher Over Stan Lee and Donald Trump
  4. Katheryn Winnick Shares New 'Vikings' Season 5b Teaser
  5. Looks Like Leviathan Begins in Action Comics #1007

Happening today

Lots of events are online now – but not all.

Daily LITG: Comic book industry birthdays

LITG: Alan Moore courtesy of Extinction Rebellion.

There may not be much of a party atmosphere right now. All depends on which state you are living in. But comics folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date.

  • Alan Moore, publisher of Dodgem Logic
  • Comic book editor Lysa Hawkins
  • Eugene Varbanets, manga creator of CIRO
  • Comic book journalist Joshua Stone
  • Carr D'Angelo, owner of comic retailer Earth 2
  • Angel, Hald Past Midnight, Generation Zero artist Stephen Mooney.

