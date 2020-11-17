Tasks & Rewards For Pokémon GO HOME Event Full Timed Research

Thank Arceus for New Zealand. Ahead of the Pokémon HOME integration event starting in Pokémon GO tomorrow, earlier timezones have confirmed the full questline for the Pokémon GO HOME Timed Research. We already knew that we'd get a shot at Gible and the event's new Shiny, Slowpoke, but let's take a dive in for a full breakdown of all of the tasks and rewards.

The Pokémon GO HOME Timed Research includes:

Page One of Four:

Transfer 5 Pokémon: 10 Poké Ball

Use 10 Berries to help catch Pokémon: Nidoran ♀ encounter (Shiny capable)

Catch 10 Pokémon: 3 Razz Berries

REWARDS: 20 Mega Pidgeot Energy, Slowpoke encounter (newly Shiny capable in Pokémon GO), 500 Stardust

Page Two of Four

Evolve 3 Pokémon: 20 Poké Ball

Use 15 Berries to help catch Pokémon: Nidoran ♂ (Shiny capable)

Catch 20 Pokémon: 3 Pinap Berries

REWARDS: 30 Mega Pidgeot Energy, Ponyta encounter (Shiny capable), 1000 Stardust

Page Three of Four

Catch 10 different species of Pokémon: 15 Great Balls

Win 2 Raids: Litwick encounter

Catch 30 Pokémon: Slowpoke encounter (Shiny capable)

REWARDS: 50 Mega Pidgeot Energy, Absol encounter (Shiny capable, boosted odds in Pokémon GO), 1000 Stardust

Page Four of Four

AUTO-CLAIM: 10 Mega Pidgeot Energy

AUTO-CLAIM: 10 Mega Pidgeot Energy

AUTO-CLAIM: 10 Mega Pidgeot Energy

REWARDS: 30 Mega Pidgeot Energy, Gible encounter (Shiny capable), 1000 Stardust

A shot at Shiny Gible in Pokémon GO is always appreciated. Plus, all that Mega Pidgeot Energy and those two Shiny-capable Slowpoke encounters will certainly be worth doing these tasks. All-in-all, this looks like a simple Timed Research that can easily be done with casual gameplay from home, but just don't forget to claim those rewards. Unlike Special Research, if you don't complete this bad boy by November 23rd at 10 PM local time, this one will disappear… so don't get caught lacking.

One final note, Mega Pidgeot will receive a CP boost in Pokémon GO during this event so, rather than hoarding that Energy, get out there and raid some Virizion!