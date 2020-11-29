Hellboy Dives Into Hardcover Origins In June 2021

Dark Horse Comics and Mike Mignola are digging deep for their next dive into the rich published history of Hellboy for their hardcover collections.

Fans of the Hellboy universe know that Rasputin is the man responsible for bringing Hellboy to Earth, but when did the mad monk find his calling to bring about Ragna Rok? Following his iconic appearance in Hellboy: The Conqueror Worm, how did the mysterious Visitor stay hidden on Earth for so long? Where did the legendary Sledgehammer armor really come from? HELLBOY UNIVERSE: THE SECRET HISTORIES collects in hardcover for the first time three acclaimed stories that shed new light on the hidden corners of the Hellboy universe: Rasputin: The Voice of the Dragon, Sledgehammer 44, and The Visitor: How and Why He Stayed. "We have so many corners of this world that are unexplored in Hellboy's main story," said Hellboy editor Katii O'Brien. "In these volumes, we pull at some of those threads. These aren't just origin stories meant to explain a mystery or fill in a hole, these are rich stories on their own that show how varied and colorful this world is."

Dark Horse Books will release Hellboy Universe: The Secret Histories on the 2nd of June, 2021, in comic book stores and on the 15th of June in bookstores and through the likes of Amazon, giving comic stores a two-week window. It will feature a new cover by Hellboy's creator Mike Mignola and colourist Dave Stewart with 420 pages of stories by Jason Latour, Paul Grist, Bill Crabtree, John Arcudi, Chris Roberson, Laurence Campbell, Christopher Mitten, Dave Stewart, and others.

Hellboy was created by Mignola in 1993 and has appeared in hundreds of comic books since, three live-action feature films, two straight-to-DVD animated films, and three video games – Asylum Seeker, The Science of Evil, and as a playable character in Injustice 2. He works for the B.P.R.D., an international non-governmental agency, and for himself against dark forces including Nazis and witches, in a series of tales that have their roots in folklore, pulp magazines, vintage adventure, Lovecraftian horror, and horror fiction. In earlier stories, he is identified as the "World's Greatest Paranormal Investigator."