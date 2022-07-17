Hellfire Gala & Daredevil Top Bleeding Cool Bestseller List

This is the Top Ten Bleeding Cool Bestseller List, as compiled by a number of comic stores from their sales on Wednesday and Thursday. It measures what is known as the "Wednesday Warriors", those who can't wait till the weekend to get this week's comics. Though thanks to DC, Tuesday Titans too. If any other retailers would like to report their top sellers, please contact richjohnston@bleedingcool.com. DC's dominance of last week's chart is replaced this week with Marvel Comics taking almost every slot, with Hellfire Gala, Daredevil and Star Wars: The Mandalorian at the top.

Top Ten Bleeding Cool Bestseller List of the week

X-Men Hellfire Gala #1 Daredevil #1 Star Wars Mandalorian #1 Marvel X Fortnite: Zero War #2 AXE Eve of Judgment #1 Immortal X-Men #4 Punisher #4 Wolverine #23 Batgirls #8 New Mutants #27

Thanks to the following Bleeding Cool Bestseller List retailers…

If you would like to contribute to the Bestseller List retailer charts, let me know at richjohnston@bleedingcool.com. Retailers come and go, and we always appreciate new blood, especially from retailers in other locations.

Who had this to say…

Graham Crackers Comics, Marvel completely dominated our top 10 this week. Eight Billion Genies #3 ALMOST grabbed the 10 spot out from under DC. It's a good week to be an X-Men fan that's for sure.

Rodman Comics: Slow week, most likely due to summer travel and we have a sale this Saturday so people are waiting. The Mandalorian took the top spot.

If your store would like to be involved with the Bleeding Cool Bestseller List, get in touch. And as an added treat, the Top Twenty Bleeding Cool Traffic Of The Week