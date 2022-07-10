Scarlet Witch Puts New X-Men Team Together In Hellfire Gala Leaks

Comic book websites that review copies get advance copies of Marvel Comics titles, digitally, so they can prepare reviews in advance. Or run in advance, along strictly agreed guidelines. I wouldn't know, Bleeding Cool doesn't get review copies from Marvel Comics, or DC Comics, we do our own thing, which is why you often get coverage that, well, Marvel or DC wouldn't agree to. Former DC VP Sales John Cunningham used to refer to comic books and mainstream news websites as "controlled media" and Bleeding Cool as "uncontrolled media". I should have that on a T-shirt. But Marvel may be giving their current relationships a second thought after a significant leak this weekend of next week's Hellfire Gala (which won't be in the UK until the week after that).

X-Men and Hellfire Gala writer Gerry Duggan tweeted "Attention people of Earth. The Hellfire Gala is being screened and shared now. I would ask if you have the images shared from the press review (thanks, folks – very professional) that you do not share them, or if simply must – spoiler it at the very least."

We ran the leaks for the new X-Men team yesterday, with suitable spoiler warnings but there is more to come.

Scarlet Witch fan Twitter account Wanda Constantine posted more pages of Scarlet Witch at the Hellfire Gala "She is taking up Jean's spot from last year and launching X-Men #xpoilers The leaks are good." So Wanda Maximoff is showing how the sausage of making the new X-Men team is made… playing the role that Jean Grey played in the previous Hellfire Club of putting it all together. And we see the debate, the machinations, the power play, the demands and the final solution.

